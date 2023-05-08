Crypto Prices Crash but AiDoge Meme Coin Surges $1m in a Day

The crypto market is swinging from a bullish standpoint to a bearish zone.

After the unexpected collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022, trust in crypto assets was crushed, and the market hit a steep downtrend range with no signs of a rebound.

Although the start of 2023 has given a fresh opportunity to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several altcoins to leverage the macroeconomic and subsiding inflation towards a new road path to recovery, prices are still very much low compared to recorded all-time highs.

Despite the fluctuating crypto prices, AiDoge, an emerging meme coin, is making waves with promises of global utility and a potential 300x return on investment for early investors.

Yet to launch on a public exchange, the revolutionary meme sensation native token, $AI, is selling fast on presale with a staggering over $1 million raised in 24 hours.

Peaking to be the hottest crypto asset of 2023, here’s why investors are bullish on its sentiments.

AiDoge Ecosystem: Connecting Meme Coins and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The evolving world in technology has birthed an innovation concept coined artificial intelligence (AI), which is rapidly advancing in functional sectors on a global scale.

The AI industry created ChatGPT, a solution-geared platform that provides a text prompt and detailed answers to all inquiries ranging from education, finance, forecast, and much more.

Interestingly, the red-hot permeate of AI has begun to infiltrate the crypto market, integrating stellar software and applications to simplify the entire trading structure.

One such development is the introduction of AiDoge ($AI), a new crypto asset that has sprouted the attention of retail and institutional investors.

The emerging innovation merges the excellent concepts of meme coins and AI, creating a buzz in diverse crypto communities.

Although there are over 22,000 assets in the digital sphere, AiDoge’s state-of-the-art use case and potential massive investment gains are attracting more investors to its ecosystem.

Most meme coins in the crypto space are flocked with a handful of investors due to perceived hype, making them extremely volatile with massive price pumps.

However, these coins lack utility, hence why they surge to the top in their early stages of public exchange debut and hit a downtrend almost immediately.

AiDoge aims to differ as it features a functional artificial intelligence (AI) meme generator.

The AI-powered meme generator entails the same concept as ChatGPT, as it creates memes based on text-based prompts from members.

This revolutionary feature is set to change how people interact on social media. Users can generate viral memes, upload them on the internet or their social pages and gain popularity due to limitless interactions.

Thanks to the speed at which the AiDoge meme generator embeds, users can mint over a hundred memes with virality potential in seconds.

Additionally, AiDoge enables crypto enthusiasts to mint memes based on current crypto trends.

For instance, if a random meme coin, such as Shiba Inu or Doge, is trending, users can generate lookalike memes of these tokens and post them for fun.

It is worth noting that users can earn exclusive rights to their created memes, thanks to blockchain technology, and earn $AI tokens as rewards for being creative.

AiDoge Fundamentals to Propel More Groundbreaking Growth Trajectory

Due to blockchain technology, the surging beneficial impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the crypto space is set to expand even further.

AiDoge is deployed on the world-revered Ethereum blockchain, which ensures a safe, secure, transparent, and tamper-proof platform to mint high-quality memes.

The platform’s innovative AI-powered meme generator will generate massive adoption from various sectors, such as the advertising and marketing industries, due to its high-quality memes that can emulate sophisticated brands.

Yet to list on crypto exchanges, AiDoge native token, $AI, is fast selling on presale and is set to garner more investors due to its appealing use cases.

$AI Impresses in Presale — $3.6 Million Raised So Far

The $AI token has continued to impress crypto communities with its successful ongoing presale, which has raised over $3.6 million.

The digital asset has garnered growing interest from global industries with over $1 million poured into the platform in the past 24 hours.

Currently selling at a discounted presale price of $0.000028 USDT, now is the best time to invest in $AI and enjoy substantial returns.

Buy $AI Now

Related News