Meme Coins Are Back And Shiba Inu Crypto Like This One Will Lead the Pack

While meme coins have had a presence in the cryptocurrency world for some time, they truly came into the limelight in 2021 as celebrities such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban threw their weight behind Dogecoin, the original meme coin created in 2013.

Named after the “doge” meme, which showcases a charming Shiba Inu dog with captions in fractured English to represent its inner musings, Dogecoin started off as a light-hearted spoof of Bitcoin and other mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Despite its tongue-in-cheek origins, Dogecoin astonished the world on May 2021 by attaining a market cap of $88.8 billion at its peak, surpassing well-established companies such as Activision-Blizzard, Marriott, FedEx, and BMW.

As the sun rises on the crypto landscape once again, meme coins are making a strong comeback. Just yesterday, Elon Musk changed his Twitter icon to Doge, further igniting the meme coin craze.

From 2013 onwards, the meme coin market has expanded, with over 200 such coins in existence as of March 2023. Among the most popular meme coins are Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and up and coming contender Love Hate Inu (LHINU).

The crypto presale has become a defining moment in the life of a new digital asset, often setting the stage for its future success or failure. Love Hate Inu is no exception, having raised nearly $3 million in its ongoing crypto presale and swiftly progressing towards its $10 million fundraising target.

A Fresh Love-Hate Relationship in the Crypto World

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a novel decentralized project that is trailblazing a vote-to-earn reward system for online surveys.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is taking a different approach to the market, offering not just a playful meme but real-world utility through its vote-to-earn rewards system.

As we all know #ElonMetaMuskInu is quite the businessman. Out of these three companies: Which one would you say was your favourite?#Tesla #SpaceX #Twitter Buy some $LHINU and get ready to cast your vote!️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins #Presale pic.twitter.com/50Hp9wZwkz — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 1, 2023

The crypto’s presale is currently in its fourth stage out of eight, with less than ten days remaining until the next price increase. Investors can currently buy LHINU tokens at a price of $0.000115 USDT.

The token economy of Love Hate Inu is driven by its vote-to-earn system, where users stake LHINU tokens for a minimum of 30 days to gain voting power. The amount of voting power depends on how many tokens are staked and for how long. With this power, users can cast love or hate votes on various polls, earning rewards in the form of LHINU tokens that can be staked further or cashed out.

The project is planning on putting the power back in the hands of individual investors as well. Love Hate Inu’s development team is releasing 90% of its total supply of 100 billion LHINU tokens during the crypto presale. The remaining 10% will be reserved for voting rewards and providing liquidity during an initial exchange offering.

Meme-orable Mutts with a Mission

What makes Love Hate Inu stand out is its commitment to transparency and immutability. Every vote is recorded on the blockchain, ensuring that survey results cannot be manipulated. As a result, the platform can offer reliable, honest feedback to brands and businesses seeking insights from a highly engaged community.

But Love Hate Inu doesn’t lose sight of its meme coin roots. The platform has a playful side, aiming to create viral memes that can be shared across social media, generating lighthearted fun in the process.

Which side will you choose in the world of #LoveHateInu? ❤️ Cast your vote for Angel Trump Inu or Devil Trump Inu! Join our #presale now to be part of the funniest #memecoin project of the year! Don't miss out!⌛⬇️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/BXXG960wLW — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

Example surveys ask users to vote whether they love or hate celebrities like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Andrew Tate, with accompanying angel and devil caricatures for added humor.

Brands can also collaborate with the platform to create polls about new products, offering users incentives such as NFTs instead of LHINU tokens as voting rewards.

What’s on the Horizon for Love Hate Inu?

As the crypto presale advances, Love Hate Inu’s development team is gearing up for an initial exchange offering once the presale concludes. With no vesting period for tokens purchased during the crypto presale, investors can decide whether to sell their tokens immediately or hold onto them, leveraging the vote-to-earn rewards system.

The voting platform is projected to launch in the third quarter of 2023. By the end of the year, Love Hate Inu aims to empower community members to propose their own polls, incentivizing them with LHINU rewards for creating and participating in surveys. The rollout of brand partnerships is expected in late 2023, with metaverse integrations planned for 2024 and beyond.

As this Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency forges ahead in its crypto presale, it demonstrates that digital assets can bridge the gap between the worlds of finance and entertainment, carving out a unique niche in an ever-expanding market.

Love Hate Inu could mark a turning point in the perception and potential impact of meme coins within the cryptocurrency space, illustrating that even a project rooted in humor can lead the pack in terms of utility and real-world applications.

Related: