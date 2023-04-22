McKinsey Shows Explosive Growth in Carbon Credits as Ecoterra Raises $2.1 Million in Green Crypto Presale

As the eco-conscious movement gains traction in the investment world, ecoterra, a blockchain-powered recycle2earn app, raised $2.1 million in the first 3 weeks of its crypto presale, garnering attention from both environmentally conscious investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

But what makes this project so appealing to green investors, and what opportunities does it present?

The global market for voluntary carbon credits, currently valued at over $2 billion, is projected to grow exponentially as businesses seek to offset their emissions while transitioning to greener practices.

By 2030, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. estimates the market could reach a staggering $50 billion. In response to this surging demand, ecoterra presents a solution that combines environmental responsibility with the advantages of blockchain technology.

Ecoterra Crypto Presale Offers Early Access to a Greener Future

Prospective investors have a limited window of opportunity to benefit from the crypto presale’s current low price. With only eight days remaining in the current Stage 4 of the presale, and $350,000 left to go, this stage is expected to sell out well before the deadline.

The rate of fundraising has been averaging around $200,000 per day, suggesting that Stage 4 may conclude over the weekend. This would cause the token price to jump from $0.00625 to $0.0070 in Stage 5, marking a 12% unrealized increase.

Ecoterra’s platform offers a unique approach to green investment by utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to incentivize ecological actions. These NFTs represent the various eco-friendly activities undertaken by individuals or companies, which are trackable and contribute to the user’s or company’s impact profile.

By adopting NFT technology, ecoterra effectively commodifies environmental actions such as tree planting or plastic removal, encouraging more widespread participation in these essential efforts.

Recycling Goes High-Tech: Crypto Presale Meets the Circular Economy

At the core of ecoterra’s ecosystem is the recycle2earn app, which serves as a hub for users to access the platform’s key features: the recycled materials and carbon offset marketplaces and the impact profile where ecological actions can be tracked.

Ecoterra CEO Mihai Ciutureanu elaborated on the recycled materials marketplace during a recent AMA on Coinsniper: “The Recycled Materials Marketplace serves as a platform that connects companies in need of recycled materials with recycling businesses offering those resources.”

He went on to discuss the advanced filtering system, which ensures that the materials listed align with the specific demands of buyers.

Payments can be made with $ECOTERRA tokens or other cryptocurrencies, and the purchase history can be integrated into a company’s trackable profile for greater transparency.

The use of Ethereum blockchain as the foundation for ecoterra’s platform demonstrates its commitment to security and reliability, as well as its capacity for supporting smart contracts tailored to the project’s needs.

Having my first go on the reverse vending machine! pic.twitter.com/EcJzFelUVE — Judy Dunlop (@Judy_Dunlop) November 29, 2020

Reverse vending machines (RVMs) are a crucial component of ecoterra’s circular economy-aligned recycling system. These machines accept recyclable materials and issue rewards in return.

To achieve its ambitious goals, ecoterra has forged strategic partnerships with a diverse range of businesses and organizations, including supermarket giant Delhaize (Lion) and recycling technology firm TOMRA.

The Green Token: $ECOTERRA as an Instrument of Change

$ECOTERRA is the native token of the ecoterra ecosystem, serving as both a store of value and an incentive for eco-friendly actions. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, the project aims to create a self-sustaining financial ecosystem that supports green investments and encourages responsible consumption.

The token’s utility spans from trading on the Recycled Materials Marketplace to accessing premium features on the platform.

Take a step towards a better future by joining our #Presale and purchasing $ECOTERRA tokens We offer multiple ways for you to recycle and earn incentives♻️ Check out our presale now! ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/ftFsDSoGHn — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 21, 2023

For those interested in participating in ecoterra’s crypto presale today, follow these straightforward five steps detailed below: Step 1 – Establish a Crypto Wallet To securely store the acquired ECOTERRA tokens, investors need to set up a crypto wallet. A wide range of wallet providers support ERC-20 tokens, but ecoterra’s team suggests using MetaMask (for desktop users) or Trust Wallet (for mobile users). For instance, to use MetaMask, visit their official website and click ‘Download’. From there, select the appropriate operating system and create a password to complete the setup. Step 2 – Acquire ETH or USDT The ecoterra presale accepts either ETH or USDT for purchasing ECOTERRA tokens. These tokens can be readily obtained from numerous leading brokers and exchanges. Alternatively, investors can buy tokens directly using a debit/credit card via ecoterra’s presale dashboard. Step 3 – Link Wallet to ecoterra Presale Navigate to ecoterra’s website and click ‘Connect Wallet’. In the ensuing pop-up window, select the suitable wallet provider and follow the directions to establish the connection. Step 4 – Procure ECOTERRA Tokens With a connected wallet, investors can enter the amount of ETH/USDT/USD they wish to invest. The presale does not impose any minimum or maximum investment limits. Lastly, confirm the transaction with the wallet provider. It’s essential to retain some extra crypto in the wallet to cover the gas fees associated with buying the tokens. Step 5 – Retrieve ECOTERRA Tokens Once the presale concludes, investors can claim their purchased tokens through the ecoterra website. The ecoterra team has not implemented a vesting structure for the post-presale period, allowing investors immediate access to the tokens they have bought.

Ecoterra’s crypto presale offers investors the chance to participate in a project that combines financial opportunity with a commitment to environmental responsibility. With the presale drawing to a close, now is the time for those considering an investment to carefully weigh the facts, explore the possibilities, and decide if they are ready to embrace the potential of ecoterra and its mission to create a more sustainable future.

