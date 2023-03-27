Crypto in Hong Kong May Have Green Light From Chinese Government as Mainland Banks Get Involved

Hong Kong is on the path to regaining its crypto hub status as blockchain companies rush to the city, in a move experts believe has backing from mainland China. Banks owned by the Chinese government are openly reaching out to firms in the battered digital asset sector with the possibility of offering support.

Over the last few years, Hong Kong has increased its ties with Chinese state agencies, which means nothing could be allowed to prosper unless approved by Beijing.

Stakeholders in the crypto market are witnessing a fresh paradigm shift in the city’s relationship with crypto businesses, especially after the proposed regulatory framework that seeks to provide oversight of the industry—and particularly exchange platforms.

Recent developments have seen Hong Kong branches of the Bank of Communications Co., Bank of China Ltd., and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank start offering financial support to local crypto companies or have at least reached out to inquire about the sector.

A report published by Bloomberg cited individuals who requested to remain anonymous but confirmed the above sentiments based on internal information.

As per one of the sources, sales representatives from a Chinese bank visited the premises of a cryptocurrency firm to promote some of their services.

Mainland China Extends Olive Branch To Crypto Firms In Hong Kong

The developments in Hong Kong’s crypto scene are significant, considering globally, the industry has been sidestepped by major financial institutions, in addition to challenges related to the crypto winter.

It has been difficult for crypto firms to access simple services such as opening bank accounts to support their day-to-day operations – pay employees and suppliers. The olive branch couldn’t have come at a better time when the world is dreading contagion from the failure of United States tech banks Silvergate Capital Corp, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank.

The co-founder and CEO of beoble, a messaging service provider specifically targeting decentralized applications (dApps), Sung Min Cho, believes this new interest from Chinese lenders “means a lot… because it’s something you’d never expect at this point, even around the globe.

“A cryptocurrency account at a tradfi bank is something groundbreaking,” Cho added.

One of China’s Hong Kong-based major bank’s top executives, who requested to remain anonymous for divulging sensitive information, reckoned that the push by lenders could serve as a green light from the mainland.

He says that the uncertain local lending environment could further push financial institutions to explore the crypto market. Chinese officials have over the last three months been spotted openly mingling in some of Hong Kong’s digital asset events, to the extent of exchanging contact details and requesting industry reports.

A Long Way To Go

The move and the willingness of China’s major banks to support crypto firms is a positive gesture. However, it is easier said than done, considering banking for crypto activities has never been a simple feat.

The anonymous nature of cryptos has always been a bottleneck for traditional financial institutions, where know-your-customer (KYC) procedures are taken seriously and are the standard for all operations.

Crypto companies are forced to seek alternative ways to comply with such requirements to be allowed to operate bank accounts, according to the information shared by Hong Kong-based crypto businesses including startups and regulatory entities, which could not be named due to the condition of staying anonymous for speaking about a sensitive matter.

Unlike traditional companies which may take less than a month to secure a corporate bank account, crypto firms are forced to wait up to three months. The process quickly becomes tedious as sometimes, the firms need to try over a dozen banks even in niche options like the Indian and Japan-based lenders, or ZA Bank Ltd, an online virtual bank.

Having a bank account often does not mean everything would run smoothly because lenders may flag transactions related to crypto firms at any given time. It doesn’t end there as banks can suspend digital asset firms’ accounts without prior warning.

Companies whose operations require dealing with crypto tokens, find it more challenging as no traditional banking institutions would be willing to support token transfers to fiat currencies, at least not as a regular service.

As a result, many crypto firms turned their attention to crypto-focused banks like Signature Bank in the United States. Some are forced to seek financial services in the Middle East and Switzerland.

According to another report by Bloomberg News, Signature Bank’s real-time crypto network is still active even though the lender is currently under receivership.

Crypto-focused companies with no bank accounts have it rough the most and must be more creative to survive.

Some have resolved to register separate entities in Hong Kong with no connection to the crypto industry, allowing them to apply for traditional bank accounts to support payroll services or seek third-party human resources and payroll providers.

For token transfers to cash, some companies are tapping the services offered by over-the-counter crypto desks like OSL and Hashkey—the only two licensed in Hong Kong. The other option is to make use of physical crypto money exchanger counters located in the city.

“It would be great if local banks could start some trial program to support crypto firms and more professional service providers that understand our native environment,” Dominic Law, the chief Metaverse officer of Neopets Metaverse – Chinese firm NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd backed metaverse game said. “The business landscape would certainly be more welcoming and easier to support more startups to develop in this field.”

So far, Hong Kong’s virtual bank, ZA Bank has fronted itself as a “Web3 friendly” lender and is looking forward to signing crypto firms, but only those that are licensed and meet their internal requirements, as shared by the bank’s alternate CEO, Devon Sin.

The official added that ZA Bank launched a pilot program that would help express business account openings.

Crypto firms raced against time this March as the banking crisis in the US sent shockwaves across the world to move funds to other jurisdictions. MaiCapital, a crypto hedge fund in the US, with exposure to Signature bank, sought to open bank accounts in Hong Kong-based banks.

Hex Trust, a crypto custody provider in the US informed its investors in the wake of the SVB crisis that it had resolved to convert the “vast majority” of its USDC stablecoin holdings to the US dollar and transfer the same funds to an unnamed Hong Kong bank.

Jack Chou, the founder of CNHC Group – a company focused on blockchain technology, is among many entrepreneurs looking to establish their businesses in Hong Kong, following the implosion of crypto-friendly banks in the US.

The company, which is the issuer of an offshore Chinese yuan stablecoin, recovered approximately $10 million of about $12 million in deposits held in SVB, Signature Bank, and the troubled First Republic Bank.

CNHC Group transferred a larger chunk of the funds to an offshore bank account in China’s Hainan’s pilot free trade zone while the rest of the money was moved to Singapore’s DBS.

Chou and his business partner have visited Hong Kong five times since the city announced its growing interest in the crypto sector in 2022. They are planning another visit in April, this time, “opening bank accounts is one of the top priorities,” Chou told Bloomberg.

Chou said that he had reached out to several banks in the city including DBS Hong Kong, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong), and Hang Seng Bank but according to him banks believe “crypto is still sensitive.”

“That’s the conflict. On the one hand, the government is pushing the development of the industry, on the other hand, the city’s banking system does not offer us any services,” Chou said.

One Step Closer – Several Steps To Go

Stakeholders in the crypto industry agree that Hong Kong banks are warming up to digital assets, much more than they were a few years back. However, they are not quite there yet since policies, especially on KYC and anti-money laundering rules are a norm in the financial world.

All the same, sentiments from banks are slowly shifting in a way to suggest possible inclusivity, especially this time when sales are quiet. They are willing to engage crypto firms and enable the opening of bank accounts, considering such endeavors were unsuccessful in the past.

In January, Hong Kong’s financial watchdog published a detailed guide, requesting banks to carry out proper money laundering and terrorist financing risk evaluations anytime they engage in banking relationships with service providers in the digital asset market.

“From the perspective of prudential supervision, the HKMA does not currently intend to prohibit AIs from incurring financial exposures to VAs, such as through investment in VAs, lending against VAs as collateral, or allowing their customers to use credit cards or other payment services to acquire VAs,” HKMA’s guidelines for January 2022 read in part.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, through a spokesperson confirmed that the regulator has a dedicated team that closely follows up on inquiries coming from the business community—and that includes the crypto industry on matters concerning bank account opening and maintenance.

Sean Lee, a Hong Kong-based co-founder and executive director of Odsy Network, a decentralized wallet startup, believes banks and related financial institutions in Hong Kong are in a superior position to capitalize on capital inflows in the wake of the banking crisis in the US.

“Hong Kong will benefit tremendously,” Lee said. “But questions remain whether the geopolitical climate will deter non-Asian projects to bank with Chinese banks.”

Previously, Asian tech and crypto companies preferred to bank with tech and crypto-friendly banks in the US, but that is unlikely to be the case going forward amid rising concerns about regulations in the west.

