Crypto Fund Launches Are Picking Up Steam in Sign of Digital Asset Risk Appetite Returning

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange left a huge gap that new exchange-traded products (ETPs) with direct exposure to crypto tokens are attempting to fill at a faster rate than expected.

Investors are also putting pressure on existing products as they seek alternative ways of investing their money in the wake of the banking crisis in the United States.

However, these new crypto funds are entering a market at loggerheads with regulatory agencies and law enforcement authorities amid heightened activities to uproot all forms of fraud and market manipulation.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange was on Monday sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly violating trading and derivatives rules.

Also sued by the regulator is the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, and the former COO who served the platform between 2019 and 2022, Samuel Lim.

“One of the most common reasons for crypto that advocates have always said is that it’s an alternative to the traditional financial system,” David Donabedian, a chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US said in an interview with Bloomberg. “So, in the midst of an environment in which it’s front-page news every day that there are issues in the US banking industry, I think it’s viewed as an opportunity to tout an alternative.”

New Crypto Exchange-Traded Products Debut in The US and Europe

CoinShares launched two exchange-traded products that are physically backed on Monday to serve the European region. Similarly, Bitwise, a cryptocurrency exchange released a Bitcoin-backed investment product in the US in the previous week.

Global X recently launched three new crypto ETPs in Europe, adding to the already existing variety of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products available in the market.

This is the highest number of ETPs to launch in just a month this year and second to the seven that went live in September, however, this was two months before the implosion of the FTX empire, which market participants have been trying to leave behind.

Fund Inflows Surge As Investors Eye ETPs

Amidst the race to fill the gap created by the collapse of FTX and the need to seek alternate investment vehicles due to the banking turmoil, is an overall spike in investor money flowing into crypto-based products.

In the week ending March 24, cryptocurrency ETPs witnessed their most successful week since May 2022, with inflows totaling around $182 million, as per Bloomberg Intelligence’s data.

Todd Sohn, an ETF strategist at Strategies Securities believes the industry is holding onto the notion that there is still substantial demand for crypto products despite the volatility experienced in the market last year.

“There’s still some demand out there for easy, transparent access,” Sohn said referring to crypto products as the alternatives.

Bitcoin and its peers were attempting a comeback in Q1 2023 as the traditional finance sector sought alternate investment channels, pushed by the banking crisis in the US and Europe and according to Bloomberg “buoyed the return of original narratives surrounding Bitcoin’s genesis.”

Some investors perceive Bitcoin to be independent and out of direct influence from the traditional financial sector, making it immune to certain stresses and limitations.

Nonetheless, the rally was prematurely cut short on Monday after Binance was sued by the CFTC. Bitcoin price nosedived by 4.5% following the news, it recovered to $28,029 on Tuesday.

Exchange-traded products in the US are the best-performing asset class so far in 2023, bolstered by the recovery in crypto prices, in addition to a 63% year-to-date rally for Bitcoin.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF, which trades under ticker WGMI, is up by over 90% in the first three months of the year alone. The other top-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the Vaneck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM) and the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP), which have returned 75% and 59%, respectively.

That said, the process between filing for an ETP and launching is often long, which makes the element of ‘perfect timing’ almost impossible, according to Athanasios Psarofagis of Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Also, as backward as it may sound, it’s not a bad idea to launch after a bad run. So, it’s like, ‘it can’t get any worse, let’s launch now,” Psarofagis said, before explaining that the ETP’s performance may stand out if it shows growth and interest from investors after launching at the bottom and growing into a bull market.

