Crypto Experts Predict These 4 New Coins to be Among the 10x Winners of 2023

Investors looking to allocate into the crypto space are often looking for some of the most outsized returns, and those who have a particularly high risk tolerance may be open to investing in micro cap alt coins.

Many such alt coins have the potential to perform extraordinarily well in the coming months, particularly as many market participants believe that a bull run may now be on the horizon.

FGHT – a crypto that rewards you for exercise

Fight Out is a brand new project capitalising on the move to earn trend, and has now raised an impressive $5.16m at its presale in order to be able to fulfil the promises that were made in its roadmap.

Some of the most exciting upcoming milestones including the team’s goal of acquiring 20 gyms in the real world to create a synergy between the physical and digital worlds, with the first of the 20 gyms to be acquired at some stage in Q1 of 2023.

TARO – the next metaverse crypto to take the world by storm

TARO is the native token of the RobotEra metaverse, which is a brand new interplanetary metaverse builder with a series of play to earn opportunities.

Currently still in its presale, the team has managed to raise an impressive $980k over the course of the last few weeks, and the community is excited about the project soon going live once the presale has been completed.

METRO – own fractions of a home with bespoke NFTs

Metropoly is a new company that hopes to make real estate accessible to the masses with the use of NFTs.

Using the Metropoly platform, people will be able to invest into fractionalised real estate and generate yield on it from rents without having to contend with all the normal bureaucracy that is involved in the world of property.

The Metropoly presale is now live and has been selling out very quickly, with the team managing to raise almost $600k thus far.

D2T – platform going fully live April 11th

Dash 2 Trade is a brand new crypto signals and trading platform that has been designed to ensure that retail traders can compete with the most well-equipped and experienced traders in the entire space.

The platform is positioning itself as the “Bloomberg terminal of crypto” and the community is growing excited that the platform is now scheduled to go completely live on the 11th April.

This will mean that the D2T holders can finally make use of all the trading strategies offered by the platform, and compete with the very best traders in the space.

