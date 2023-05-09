Crypto Exchange Bittrex Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After SEC Charges

Cryptocurrency trading platform Bittrex has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware, just weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the company and its co-founder and former CEO William Shihara for securities violations.

The filing estimates that Bittrex has over 100,000 creditors, assets and liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion each.

The bankruptcy covers Bittrex, Inc., based in Seattle, two Bittrex entities in Malta, and affiliated entity Desolation Holdings LLC. Bittrex Global GmbH, the Liechtenstein-based global entity for the exchange, is not included in the filing.

SEC Fire Bullet That Shot Bittrex Down

The SEC’s charges in April claimed that Bittrex, Inc., and Bittrex Global operated an unregistered securities exchange.

In October, the exchange also faced charges related to Bank Secrecy Act violations from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), agreeing to pay around $29 million in a settlement.

OFAC is the largest creditor listed on Bittrex’s bankruptcy filing, with a $24.2 million claim. Its next largest creditor is a crypto wallet with a $14.5 million claim.

FinCEN is also listed as a top 50 creditor with a $3.5 million claim, while the SEC is listed with an undetermined amount of claims.

The SEC’s enforcement actions and recent bankruptcy filing come after Bittrex announced in March its intention to wind down its U.S. operations by April 30, citing “continued regulatory uncertainty” in the country.

Bankruptcy Follows Troubled Year for Bittrex

Indeed, 2023 has been a challenging year for Bittrex’s U.S. entity.

In February, the exchange cut 83 employees, citing the crypto market downturn caused by the collapses and bankruptcies of other crypto firms.

Bittrex’s bankruptcy is the latest in a line of other crypto exchange or lending platforms that have also recently filed for Chapter 11 protection, including FTX, BlockFi, Celsius, and Voyager Digital.

The SEC charged Bittrex and Shihara for operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency.

The agency filed a separate charge against Bittrex Global, arguing that tokens such as OMG, Dash, Algorand, Monolith (TKN), Naga (NGC), and IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded on Bittrex are securities.

SEC’s ‘Regulation by Enforcement’ Strategy

The SEC has faced criticism in the past for “regulation by enforcement,” claiming tokens are securities only when filing such complaints, and not prior.

The agency also claims that Bittrex and Shihara advised clients to delete “problematic statements” to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

Despite the SEC’s lawsuit, Bittrex has denied the allegations, stating that the crypto assets on its platform were not securities or investment contracts.

Bittrex had previously agreed to pay $29 million in fines to the U.S. Treasury Department for “apparent violations” of sanctions on certain countries and anti-money laundering law.

As Bittrex seeks bankruptcy protection, it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of the company and the wider cryptocurrency landscape, as regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify.

