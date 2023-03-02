Crypto Casino Roobet in Tie-Up with Snoop Dogg in Major Win for Web3 Gaming

Roobet, an online crypto casino, announced a partnership with well-known rap artist and businessman Snoop Dogg on March 1. Snoop Dogg, who has been appointed as “Chief Ganjaroo” at Roobet, will be leveraging his industry expertise to help Roobet and its parent company, Raw Entertainment, make inroads into the online gambling and entertainment industry.

Roobet was founded in 2019 as a lifestyle brand that utilizes blockchain technology and Web3 to provide gaming experiences. The platform offers over 3,300 games from various iGaming studios, a fully-featured sportsbook, and original IP.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Roobet and Snoop have planned several initiatives, including a $100,000 cash prize raffle, meet-and-greets, backstage passes to Snoop’s shows, and welcome offers for new users.

Other Web3 Gaming and Sportsbook Innovations Besides Roobet

While Roobet has been making strides in the online entertainment industry, competitors such as Lucky Block are also carving out a profitable space in the Web3 gambling world. Lucky Block is one new crypto casino and sportsbook that recently launched its platform, which is set to be one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites available. The casino offers over 2,700 games from popular game providers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution Gaming, making it a good choice for players looking for a diverse range of games.

Lucky Block’s sportsbook also features more than 35 sports markets, including popular leagues such as the Premier League, NFL, and NBA, as well as boxing, tennis, and eSports. The platform accepts seven of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, with LBLOCK being added soon. It also allows players to use credit or debit cards for deposits and offers crypto withdrawals in minutes, making it one of the best Bitcoin casinos with instant withdrawals.

Lucky Block’s sign-up process is simple and fast, requiring only an email and password. Players can also take advantage of the platform’s welcome bonus, which offers a 200% matched first deposit and 50 free spins. In short, Lucky Block offers a slick interface and many sign up bonuses that exceed Roobet’s, making it a good choice for online gamers.

