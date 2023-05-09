Creator of DAI MakerDAO Launches Spark Protocol, a DeFi Lending Platform

MakerDAO, the decentralized entity behind the DAI stablecoin, has launched a DeFi lending platform specifically designed for its stablecoin.

In a Monday announcement, MakerDAO announced the launch of Spark Protocol, describing it as a lending marketplace aimed at improving decentralized borrowing solutions for the DAI stablecoin.

“An end-user, DAI-centered DeFi product deployed on Ethereum with supply and borrow features for ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI,” the protocol said in a Twitter thread.

Announcing the Spark Protocol launch ⚡️ Starting May 9, 2023, Spark Protocol will be available to all DeFi users. An end-user, DAI-centered DeFi product deployed on Ethereum with supply and borrow features for ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI. pic.twitter.com/oLa8oeBmL1 — Maker (@MakerDAO) May 8, 2023

MakerDAO detailed that the first version of its DeFi lending protocol, Spark Lend, is specifically designed for supplying and borrowing crypto with a focus on DAI.

“Its users will be able to interact with Spark’s front-end directly, connecting Maker’s liquidity with a complete DeFi solution.”

Maker further mentioned that Spark is connected to DAI’s D3M (Direct Deposit Dai Module), offering a “direct wholesale credit line” and allowing it to automatically provide additional liquidity to Spark Lend.

The DAO also stated that the interest rate will not be increasing with utilization and will have an initial annual rate of 1.11%.

Moreover, Spark will integrate with MakerDAO’s Peg Stability Module to enable instant conversion of DAI to USDC at a 1:1 ratio for users seeking stablecoin swaps.

MakerDAO Remains Committed to Growing its Ecosystem

MakerDAO has remained committed to expanding its ecosystem and building stronger networks to ensure the stability of its cryptocurrency with a series of strategic decisions.

In October last year, a vote took place to allocate 33% of its $1.6 billion Peg Stability Module to Coinbase’s custody to increase yield.

Following a resounding yes, MakerDAO made the choice to transfer an additional $500 million USDC to the exchange in early 2023.

Despite recent regulatory hurdles for Coinbase, MakerDAO maintained its partnership with the exchange and the USDC stablecoin.

Earlier this year, MakerDAO implemented a Chainlink Oracle into its Keeper Network, which represents a way for it to access off-chain, real-world data. The move was seen as a way to improve the Keeper Network’s capability to sustain the health and stability of the DAI stablecoin.

MakerDAO Moves Forward with “Endgame Plan” to Revolutionize Governance at the DAO

MakerDAO is moving forward with its “Endgame Plan,” created by MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen, which aims to decentralize governance and improve DeFi innovation.

It involves a set of 14 Maker Improvement Proposals (MIPs) which will help create rules and frameworks for the launch of Endgame.

The first MIP up for a vote was the Maker Constitution, or MIP101. The constitution is made up of 11 articles and 12 scope frameworks and is considered the foundation of Endgame.

After extensive debates within the MakerDAO community, 76% of delegates voted in favor of the constitution, while 24% voted against it.

Endgame has been in talks since May 2022 and has finally been approved by MakerDAO’s community governance.

It is expected to decentralize governance and make DeFi innovation more accessible and streamlined for the wider community. With the Maker Constitution in place, MakerDAO is moving toward the next phase of its Endgame Plan.

