Crashing Crypto Prices Actually Make These 4 New Coins Look Even More Promising

Crypto markets are aflame as industry backbone Silvergate Bank seems set to fail in the biggest shockwave since FTX collapsed.

Panic engulfed markets yesterday, when Silvergate Capital Corp revealed it has been forced to sell more debt holdings at a loss.

This comes in the wake of run on Silvergate back in November, in the aftermath of the FTX collapse.

According to a statement released by the bank, they’re currently reviewing the viability of an uncertain future.

With regulators hammering on the industry’s doors – this couldn’t have come at a worse time for Silvergate – which was recently put under investigation by the US Justice Department.

Silvergate is a key infrastructure provider for the industry, operating the SEN network, which is used for payments and settlement between crypto firms including Coinbase, Gemini, and Crypto.com.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the markets – Silvergate shares plummeted 58% yesterday.

Worse still, FUD spilled over into crypto markets – with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both tumbling -5% in the wake of the news.

As markets dump in panic – capital is racing to find safe harbours – and four crypto presales are becoming attractive investments offering lucrative returns ahead of CEX listings.

Shaking Up Move-2-Earn: Fight Out (FGHT)

With the play-2-earn narrative firmly back in market view following STEPN’s short-lived recovery rally, many investors are looking to find better Move-2-Earn trades with top-tier upside potential.

One solid contender garnering significant attention on crypto Twitter is Fight Out (FGHT).

Positioning itself as a more advanced and better-developed STEPN, this new play-2-earn dApp aims to take you on a journey to becoming your ultimate fighter self.

Where STEPN failed – with one-dimensional pedometers measuring step count and an overpriced ecosystem that forced players into heavy transactions to unlock any real return.

Fight Out aims to achieve success by providing a sophisticated and versatile application that can gauge and incentivize various types of physical activity, ranging from boxing workouts to late-night weightlifting sessions at the gym.

All of this is based around a soulbound avatar (think of this like a STEPN sneaker that can’t be bought or resold) – custom designed by the player, this NFT embodies the user’s fitness journey.

As you train and work out, this is recorded, and levels up your soulbound avatar’s stats in real-time – while also earning you in-game $REPS tokens.

These $REPS tokens are redeemable for network native $FGHT, which can be cashed out, spent in the NFT marketplace, or put up for grabs in high-stakes PVP community competitions that pit you against other users to see who can train hardest that week.

What’s more? Big names in the fighting world are coming out to support the ambitious Web3 venture, with UFC fighters Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos already onboarded as ambassadors. More UFC ambassadors will be announced in March.

And this isn’t limited to the world of MMA, as Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall joins the project to lead Ambassador challenges and contests.

To make the most of the Fight Out presale you will need to act quickly, with more than $5 million raised and presale token prices increasing incrementally every 12 hours in a fair launch.

The Fight Out team recently announced the launch of a lucrative referral promo link program. This gives users the ability to receive a 5% commission for signing up their friends.

All users need to do is go to the Fight Out homepage, connect a valid crypto wallet, and then click on the 5% referral link button.

Join the Fight Out presale and become an affiliate to earn exclusive rewards for referring your friends! Connect your wallet on our website to get your custom link! The future of #PlayToEarn is here! ⚡️https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd pic.twitter.com/TTr3QDbbWH — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 27, 2023

At this point, a unique referral link will be generated to earn you commission. Share the link with friends and family or post it to your social media.

This means every time someone buys the $FGHT token – you receive 5% of the purchase amount.

Visit Fight Out Here

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge ($CCHG) is a new cryptocurrency offering that’s shaking up the carbon credit industry.

This innovative start-up aims to take advantage of projected $2.4 trillion growth in the industry by 2027. And you don’t have to look far to see its relevance.

Fact check In the US, California currently have the largest number of EV charging stations, with 15,706 units, follows by New York and Florida, with respectively 3,594 and 3,033 Join our $CCHG #presale and change the future of EV⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#blockchain pic.twitter.com/BdySixGTDR — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 3, 2023

Up and down the roads, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are popping up for fleets of gleaming Teslas and other EVs – C+Charge is proposing a chance for everyday people to claim a slice of the pie.

The company offers a Peer-2-Peer (P2P) payment system for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging using blockchain technology.

With this system, EV drivers can earn carbon credits and profit from the industry’s growth.

Currently, only big EV manufacturers like Tesla are taking advantage of carbon credits. Why should these profits centralize in the hands of a few?

C+Charge aims to level the playing field and put these rewards in the hands of EV owners – and investors are excited with more than $2m raised.

The presale of the CCHG token is already underway, giving early investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this eco-friendly project. There is also a $50k giveaway for early bird investors.

Join the C+Charge revolution today and be a part of a project that’s making a difference for the environment.

Buy CCHG here

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a promising real estate crypto project aiming to become the premier platform for the tokenization of real estate.

The platform is creating a fully decentralized real estate marketplace based on the blockchain, with the goal of democratizing access to real estate projects by enabling even fractional shares in real estate investments.

The platform utilizes NFT technology to provide proof of ownership and allows investors to claim a share of passive income flows.

Metropoly aims to reduce barriers to entry in real estate investment, enabling even the smallest retail investor to gain exposure to real estate.

The platform also reduces the average buy time for real estate from 60 days to 20 seconds and helps remove the capital barrier to entry with a small investment need of $100 instead of a 15% deposit.

This stunning beachside villa could now be yours! ️ With Metropoly, you can own your first property in seconds using real estate NFTs and all you need to start is just $100! Rush to our presale before it ends soon! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/RXpN5UEzF1 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 3, 2023

Metropoly has already raised $500k in funding through its presale, and its tokenomics are favorable with an egalitarian initial token distribution.

The $METRO token serves as the primary means of settlement on the Metropoly platform, used for the purchase and sale of real estate on the marketplace and to pay out passive income flows from properties owned.

The platform is set to launch its first properties in the coming month, with plans for a CEX listing, GameFi connectivity, and proposed lending functionality in the future.

Buy Metropoly Here

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a GameFi project that allows players to design and build their own robots – taking them to battle in a variety of games and challenges, including races, battles, and strategy games, where players can put their robots to the test.

The platform allows players to earn rewards in the form of network native $TARO tokens, which are used to buy and sell virtual assets and settle platform fees and rewards.

Create your own Robot companion and watch 'em come to life! Collect minerals, build factories and get yourself a one-of-a-kind Robot that can join your adventures and be sold as an NFT! Unleash your inner artist ⬇️https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCollection #NFTCommunity #P2E pic.twitter.com/4qBfg8LsaP — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 2, 2023

RobotEra is currently in presale, an opportunity for interested investors to buy $TARO before it is publicly available for trading.

The presale offers TARO at a discounted price of 0.02 USDT per token, with a minimum purchase requirement of 50 USDT.

The presale has a limited supply of only 41,000,000 $TARO tokens left, and the first stage of the presale will end soon as whales are in an accumulation frenzy – with more than $975,000 raised.

The presale is divided into two stages, with the second stage offering $TARO at a higher price of 0.025 USDT per token.

So, investors can get a better deal if they buy TARO during the first stage of the presale.

As of the time of writing, the presale has already sold 48,856,000 $TARO tokens – many gobbled up by shrewd GameFi whales.

Investors can purchase $TARO tokens during the presale using the link below.

Buy TARO here

