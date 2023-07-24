Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Craig Wright, a divisive figure in the cryptocurrency world, who has been claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin, since 2016, has recently been granted an appeal by a British court to argue his case in a copyright lawsuit concerning Bitcoin.

Wright’s lawsuit alleges that Bitcoin Core developers and companies like Blockstream, Coinbase, and Block have violated his copyright on the Bitcoin white paper, its file format, and database rights on the Bitcoin blockchain.

However, Wright’s identity as Satoshi Nakamoto has yet to be proven conclusively, and a trial scheduled to begin in January 2024 will aim to settle this once and for all.

Why is Craig Wright Seeking Bitcoin Copyright?

In a previous case in Oslo, forensic evidence suggesting discrepancies in Wright’s provided documents cast serious doubts over his claim.

Critics argue that Wright’s proof of being Satoshi Nakamoto should precede any discussions on the claims made in his lawsuit.

One of the more contentious parts of Craig Wright’s argument is his assertion that the Bitcoin Core developers form a centralized entity, the “Bitcoin Partnership,” which controls the Bitcoin network.

This concept conflicts with the open-source nature of Bitcoin, which under the Massachusetts Institute of Technology license, permits users to repurpose the code for any intention, including proprietary software.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto: Could it Be Craig Wright?

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto itself has been a topic of much debate.

There are theories suggesting that Nakamoto might be a collective, indicated by the usage of “we” and “I” in the Bitcoin white paper and different writing styles exhibited in Nakamoto’s forum posts and emails.

Wright’s case could set a dangerous precedent if he proves successful, especially as the wallet address used by Satoshi Nakamoto has been inactive since 2010.

Craig Wright can’t code. He did not create #Bitcoin He does not appear to know what signed/unsigned integers are.#BSV pic.twitter.com/wzaP4NNLz0 — ᗪIGIᑎᗩᑌT (@digitalnaut) July 20, 2023

The open-source nature of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could face serious challenges, potentially leading to an upheaval in how these technologies are governed.

However, even if Craig Wright successfully proves his identity as Nakamoto, his claim to copyright might still stand on shaky ground given the open-source nature of Bitcoin.

Ultimately, the case underlines the broader issues and complexities of intellectual property rights stemming from anonymous teams within the evolving crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications on the future of this innovative field.

So, whether you’re a Bitcoin enthusiast, a blockchain developer, or simply intrigued by the mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity, the forthcoming trial promises to be an event that could reshape the world of Bitcoin and its governance.

The crypto world waits with bated breath for the final verdict, stay tuned with Business2Community for updates on the case.

RELATED: