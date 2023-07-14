Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

A recent federal court ruling has shed light on the regulatory status of Ripple Labs’ token, XRP. However, the judge’s decision clarifies that it is not considered a security when XRP is sold to the general public. However, it could be considered a security if sold to institutional investors.

Hence, this decision was seen as a partial victory for the SEC and a clear win for Ripple holders. This ruling is significant for the industry and has sparked a surge in the price of Ripple, with a 30% increase as investors reacted positively to the news.

This decision has caused the price of XRP to surge by more than 70%, reaching around 80 cents per coin. This development has given hope to cryptocurrency investors who now believe that other alternative coins might also avoid being classified as securities.

Recent ruling holds great importance as it brings much-needed clarity to the differentiation between securities and commodities, benefiting the entire industry.

Breaking News: #CoinBase breaks the silence and reintroduces $XRP trading to its platform, resuming after an extended absence. #crypto — Riches Ripple (@richesripple) July 14, 2023 This development has led to notable changes, such as Coinbase resuming XRP trading after previously delisting it and Gemini expressing interest in listing the token. Given today’s ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, @Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading. — Gemini (@Gemini) July 13, 2023 Thus, the impact of this decision goes beyond XRP and can potentially influence other tokens and ongoing cases involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The overwhelmingly positive market response indicates investors’ optimism and growing confidence in the future of cryptocurrencies. XRP Surges After Ripple’s Partial Victory Over SEC

After Ripple Labs achieved a significant legal win against the SEC, XRP experienced a remarkable surge in its market capitalization, propelling it to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency. Following the court ruling, XRP’s market cap skyrocketed by an impressive $21.2 billion, reaching a remarkable yearly high of $46.1 billion. $XRP has surpassed the BNB token to become the world’s four-largest digital asset by market cap.$XRP‘s market capitalization surged by more than 60% to $41.44 billion in the past 24 hours while BNB’s market value rose 6.5% to $40.57 billion. pic.twitter.com/a3f8aZdbbH — Jamey.V (@NobleAveri) July 14, 2023 XRP surpassed other notable cryptocurrencies like Circle’s USD Coin and Binance’s BNB token in terms of value. However, as things settled down, XRP’s market cap stabilized at $42.5 billion, firmly establishing itself as one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market.

Court Victory Paves the Way for XRP’s Return to Crypto Exchanges

In an exciting turn of events, Ripple Labs has emerged victorious in a recent court battle against the SEC. This legal triumph has paved the way for the potential return of the XRP cryptocurrency to various exchanges.

Among these exchanges, Gemini and Coinbase, two prominent players in the crypto market, have expressed their intentions to explore or reinstate XRP trading.

Given today’s ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, @Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading. — Gemini (@Gemini) July 13, 2023

This decision comes after the court’s ruling, which determined that XRP does not fall under the SEC’s purview as a security.

This announcement marks a crucial milestone for Ripple Labs and the XRP community. It signifies a renewed confidence in the legitimacy and potential of XRP as a digital asset. As these exchanges take steps towards reinstating XRP trading, users can expect increased accessibility and liquidity for the coin, which may positively impact its value and market presence.