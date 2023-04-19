Could Pikamoon be the Next Axie Infinity? New Crypto ICO Now Underway

Newly launched crypto presale project Pikamoon is set to take the GameFi sector by storm as it bids to become the next Axie Infinity.

The PIKA token initial coin offering (ICO) started on April 16 to huge interest in the crypto community, given its broad vision and plans to shake up the play-to-earn sector.

Pikamoon has already built a large community around its project, with more than 15k Twitter followers and 10k whitelist sign-ups ahead of the crypto ICO, with excitement growing over the metaverse project which has been inspired by Pokemon and Fortnite.

The RPG game will focus on exploration, strategy and combat, with players traversing the continent of Dreva with their Pikamoon companion to capture and collect other Pikamoons – which are ownable by players – as well as earn PIKA rewards.

Visit Pikamoon Presale Now

The Rise and Fall of Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity was one of the most successful projects of the last bull run and a landmark project for crypto gaming, with its native AXS token reaching a price of $160 each and a market cap of nearly $10 billion in November 2021.

In some developing nations the game was allowing players to earn more than the national average wage as players rapidly joined the ecosystem, with a monthly peak of nearly 3 million players.

However, Axie’s popularity came and went in just six months as players left the game because of boring and repetitive gameplay, while others were unable to access it due to the huge price that its NFTs – needed to play the game – were commanding.

Now, AXS tokens have gone from being one of the top altcoins to being available for only $9 and just 90,000 have played the game in the last month.

Pikamoon is promising to go one better than Axie Infinity by learning from their mistakes with a game filled with fun and varied gameplay and eliminating the need to purchase expensive NFTs on top of tokens.

PIKA holders are able to mint NFT companions for free, while those who don’t own one can still enter the Pikaverse and play the game with a partner PFP.

What is Pikamoon?

Pikamoon is a new crypto gaming project that has been inspired by Pokemon and Fortnite and allows players to explore a unique metaverse, collect objects and battle other players for rewards.

Unlike many GameFi projects, Pikamoon’s current focus is its offline single-player campaign mode, with a multiplayer metaverse to come later in its roadmap.

The game sees players explore Dreva with their Pikamoon companion, ultimately pitting them against the 13th God, a malevolent entity trying to reshape the world.

Visit Pikamoon Presale Now

How Does Pikamoon Work?

Pikamoon gameplay is divided into two distinct parts – exploration and battles.

Players first traverse Dreva, explore and discover new areas, talk to NPCs and purchase items in the marketplace to upgrade their Pikamoon squads and capture wild Pikamoons.

Battles are turn-based and feature your Pikamoon facing the opponent – each Pikamoon has its own unique set of moves which can evolve and change once from experience or by finding/purchasing items, while other items can also help a player win a battle.

Pikamoon can be injured, leaving them needing to rest and unable to be used for a few hours, while players earn PIKA from their battles which is, in turn, used in the in-game marketplace to purchase items, health, weapons or travel.

As mentioned above, the overriding mission of the single-player story mode is to defeat the 13th God, but progressions is tied to first defeating guardians, which are found throughout the world.

The game is targeted to appeal to an audience of all ages and will feature no mature themes or content such as swearing or excessive violence.

Full game mechanics and further details – such as how the marketplace operates and how enemy AI works – is covered in the Pikamoon whitepaper.

What is Dreva?

Dreva is Pikamoon’s unique world that is split into four unique and colorful regions – Earth Region, Water Kingdom, Flame Empire and the Thunder Collective.

Each world has a unique lore and backstory attached to it and will feature highly stylized and different looks and atmospheres.

Earth Region, for example, will be a calm place where nature has flourished and overtaken structures, while the Flame Empire has hash structures that have been crafted from magma.

Pikamoon’s main artistic inspiration is Fortnite, meaning the world and characters will have a cartoonish design with graphics that are stylized and quirky rather than ultra-realistic.

Visit Pikamoon Presale Now

PIKA Token Presale Info

The PIKA token presale could be one of the best crypto presales around and has just launched and is in the first of three phases, with 30% (15 billion) of the max 50 billion supply available to purchase.

While stage 1 has tokens on sale for $0.0002, they will rise in price by the third and final stage to $0.0006 – an increase of 200%, meaning those who buy early will have a huge advantage in the game and in the market.

Stage 1 tokens come with a two-month cliff from the end of the presale, while Stage 3 tokens have no cliff.

The remaining tokens are reserved for the development of the ecosystem (32%) – which includes the P2E rewards – the team and advisors (12.5%), staking rewards (10%), marketing costs (8%) and the liquidity pool (7.5%).

These tokens have various vesting periods but the full supply will be in circulation 36 months after the token generation event.

Pikamoon has been developed by a doxxed team that have been KYC-verified by CoinSniper, while the PIKA token – which is built on Ethereum – smart contract has passed its audit from SharkTeam.

The new crypto project has also already agreed on numerous partnerships with Lucky Birds Labs, Transak, Digit Nova, Keveru Games and MultiverseX.

For more information on the project join the Telegram group or follow the Pikamoon Twitter page.

Visit Pikamoon Presale Now

Related News