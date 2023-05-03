Congress Declared War on ESG investing, Luckily There’s a Web3 Alternative

With the US Congress having declared war on what many lawmakers view as the now politically captured world of ESG investing, investors are looking for alternatives.

Luckily, investors have a host of highly promising ESG-conscious web3 start-ups to choose from, some of which are building blockchain-powered platforms that could prove transformative.

ESG is an acronym for Environmental Social Governance, and essentially represents an investing style where portfolio managers pay particularly close attention to environmental, social and governance factors when allocating funds across companies.

Advocates say that ESG investing style help investors pick better companies that are less likely to run into issues relating to environmental regulations (such as big fines), pay disputes with workers and poor corporate governance etc.

Critics say the investing style has been captured by a “woke” political ideology that punishes companies that don’t adhere to certain standards regarding racial equity and climate change action etc.

Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has in the past referred to ESG as a scam, given that Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500 ESG Index whilst major oil producer Exxon Mobil was left in.

Indeed, ESG indices like the S&P 500’s have faced significant criticism as they often chose a selection of companies that have the best score in their respective industries, rather than the companies with the best ESG scores overall (hence how Exxon Mobil makes it into the S&P 500 ESG index).

Congress Declares War on ESG

The US Senate voted last week to block a ruling by the Labor Department that would allow retirement funds to consider ESG variables when allocating funds.

The Republican-controlled House also passed a similar vote. US President Joe Biden is expected to veto the bill, marking the first veto of his presidency.

According to the US SIF, a sustainable/responsible investing trade group, said that $8.4 trillion in US assets were controlled by investors who use one or more of the ESG criteria.

That mark’s around 1/8 of all US assets under professional management.

Web3 ESG Alternatives to Consider

With Congress seeming taking a more hostile stance against ESG investing, investors may be looking for alternatives.

Luckily, web3 is awash with sustainable crypto projects.

Choosing a #Crypto project that aligns with your values is key for long-term commitment Join our #Presale now and become a part of the #EcoCrypto revolution!https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/LpyhxMk28A — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 30, 2023

But with so many options, it can be hard to know which projects are worth considering.

Luckily, analysts at Business 2 Community have been putting in legwork to pick some of the best environmentally friendly crypto start-ups.

In the past, Business 2 Community championed high-potential projects IMPT.io and C+Charge, both of which aimed to democratize the carbon credit market by bringing carbon credits on-chain.

Both the IMPT.io and C+Charge presales are now over, but investors have another unique chance to get in early on another hugely promising crypto project presale.

Enter Ecoterra, a revolutionary new recycle-to-earn (R2E) crypto token that is building a first-of-its-kind web3 platform to facilitate and promote recycling by businesses and individuals.

Ecoterra – Set to Revolutionize Recycling

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

ECOTERRA Presale Off to a Flying Start

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $2.8 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

ANNOUNCEMENT: A new milestone has been accomplished!! ⭐️$2,8 MILLION RAISED⭐️ We are selling out fast! Buy now before the price increases! Join ecoterra's presale here ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/2O8HZUTX0P — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 2, 2023

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Discord channel already has over 5,000 subscribers and the project continues to secure recycling partnerships with major brands.

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.007 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just under four days, this price will rise to $0.00775.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 40% gains.

According to analysts at Business 2 Community, Ecoterra could be one of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

