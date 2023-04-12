Conflux Web3 Is Dumping While DeeLance Metaverse Raises Over $100,000

As the world embraces more Web3 technology, interoperability is becoming more mainstream, and Conflux is one project that enhances this process.

Dubbed the blockchain without barriers, Conflux promotes connections between creators, communities, and markets across boundaries and protocols.

However, in tandem with the crypto market slump, the crypto project has dropped 9.35% in the past 24 hours.

While investors may be concerned about the form of the digital asset, a new blockchain project has emerged and is quickly gaining traders’ attention.

This cutting-edge project, DeeLance, is a decentralized platform that intends to revolutionize the recruitment sector through low fees, seamless hiring, and speeding up payments.

The platform’s presale program is ongoing and has crossed a milestone of $100,000 in just a few days of its debut.

DeeLance: Disrupting Global Recruitment With Blockchain Technology

The Covid-19 outbreak, which caused economic disruption worldwide, sped up the emergence of freelancing as a flexible and successful alternative for professionals.

Well-known platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr have controlled the freelancing market. However, these traditional recruitment platforms are frequently plagued with delayed payment, high fees, and intellectual property disputes.

The landscape, however, is about to change with the launch of DeeLance. The platform’s business model is enormous in addition to the $761 billion global market for recruitment services.

This web3-powered platform revolutionizes how creatives and employers connect and transact in a seamless, immersive environment by reimagining the freelance landscape with a metaverse-driven marketplace.

Attention Deelancers! Just crossed the $100,000 milestone! But time is running out – only 4 days left until #Presale stage 1 ends. Don't miss this opportunity to get in early Join $DLANCE presale now!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/ogZJvXGKzf — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 12, 2023

DeeLance allows freelancers and employers to communicate directly, resulting in a fair and effective system. By eliminating the need for mediators, both parties can fully own their service and benefit from lower prices.

DeeLance has been competing head-to-head with traditional hiring firms like Upwork and Fiverr. Compared to these conventional recruitment sites, the project offers several perks and benefits to businesses and freelancers.

Firstly, the platform charges a 2% employer hiring fee, which is the lowest of any other marketplace in use, and 10% for independent contractors.

Furthermore, DeeLance doesn’t delay payments for a long time. Employers and employees are protected from loss by the platform’s blockchain-backed escrow accounts, which disburse funds immediately when work is delivered and approved.

The platform allows payment in crypto and fiat, eliminating payment delays or pricey exchange fees.

Other benefits include on-chain know-your-customer (KYC) authentication to screen out rogue actors and an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for customers.

Providing a Multipurpose Ecosystem for Everyone

The three major pillars of the DeeLance ecosystem are the ground-breaking non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, the metaverse, and the freelancing & recruitment platform.

These pillars will provide tools and services to simplify the freelance process and enhance users’ experiences.

The non-fungible token (NFT) technology ensures ownership of work packages manufactured on demand.

When an employer buys a deliverable, such as a written piece of content or a software code, they get an NFT showing they own the deliverable.

This ensures that the ownership of any content is always clear and removes any restrictions on how businesses can utilize the work they have paid for.

Hey #DeeLance Community! Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in the First Presale stage for $DLANCE tokens! Join the presale today and be a part of our growing community!⤵️ https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN #DLANCE #presale #crypto pic.twitter.com/aQq5YufKMc — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 12, 2023

Furthermore, the metaverse outperforms standard Web2 practices in another manner. Users’ avatars or other entities can interact while separated from physical space and time.

The conventional hiring procedure might be time-consuming as it includes each stage of the hiring procedure, from choosing candidates to choosing employees.

DeeLance, on the other hand, is streamlining this by providing access to the best positions and experts in the field through a decentralized platform with a worldwide reach and extensive expertise in staffing solutions.

With a strong focus on transparency, security, and cost efficiency, the platform is not only reinventing the business but also positioning itself for extraordinary growth.

Invest in the Future of Hiring With $DLANCE

DeeLance has achieved a milestone after raising $100,000 from investors in just one week, indicating a growing interest in the project.

When the $DLANCE token is listed on exchanges at $0.053, investors who purchased tokens today at $0.025 in Stage 1 of the six-stage presale will benefit from a paper gain of 112%.

The hype is real!‍#DeeLanceBinanceLive is trending on Twitter! After our Binance Live AMA with @RealCryptoJamie, things are really heating up with over $80k raised in the presale Don't miss out on the presale – buy $DLANCE now! ⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/HvzCgapEXU — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 10, 2023

Recently, the DeeLance team participated in a Binance Live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Crypto Jamie, a well-known crypto analyst. The session was well received and trended as number 2 on India’s Twitter.

Value-driven investors can purchase $DLANCE with Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or a card via the Transak payment network.

Visit DeeLance Now

