Conflux Price Pumps 125% in 7 Days to $0.44 – Can the China Coin Reach $5 Soon?

The cryptocurrency world is no stranger to wild price moves, and this time, it’s Chinese crypto Conflux (CFX) that has caught the attention of investors and pumped hard.

With a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) growth of 1,763%, CFX has outperformed established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum by orders of magnitude. BTC and ETH have recorded YTD performances of 67.12% and 47%, respectively.

On March 19, Conflux’s price continued its bullish trend and soared to a multi-year high of $0.4876–the highest point since September 2021. By the end of the day, it had settled at $0.4551, representing an impressive rise of 20.88%.

As a high-throughput, first-layer consensus blockchain, CFX takes advantage of a Tree-Graph consensus algorithm that allows for the simultaneous processing of blocks and transactions, resulting in improved scalability. This feature has earned CFX nicknames such as “China’s MATIC”.

Whether or not CFX can emerge as a legitimate competitor to well-established cryptocurrencies in the market remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Conflux’s popularity within its home country has played a significant role in its appreciation.

With numerous blockchain startups emerging from China, there is high potential for CFX if it manages to continue to innovate and secure high-level partnerships– something that investors should keep an eye on moving forward.

Conflux Price Prediction and Technical Analysis for the Chinese Crypto

Conflux (CFX) has been drawing a lot of attention recently with its notable gains in the cryptocurrency market. This technical analysis will look at some of the key indicators for CFX and offer insights into where the price might be heading next.

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

CFX’s 20-day EMA of $0.2802 is above the 50-day EMA of $0.2036, indicating a bullish short-term trend. The 100-day EMA of $0.1435 is also below the current price of 0.3970, which further supports the bullish trend.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

CFX’s RSI of 65.08 suggests that it is currently in a neutral zone. This indicates that it may not be overbought or oversold, giving traders an opportunity to enter the market.

MACD Indicator

The MACD histogram shows a decreasing trend, with the previous day’s MACD histogram at 0.0219 and the current day’s MACD histogram at 0.0202. This indicates a potential bearish trend in the short term. However, traders should exercise caution, as the MACD indicator is known to lag behind the price action.

Volume and Price Action

Although CFX’s current volume of 726.557 million is lower than the previous day’s volume of 1.038 billion, the volume moving average of 630.482 million indicates that there is still significant interest in the cryptocurrency.

At present, CFX is trading around the Fib 0.786 level at $0.3970 and has experienced a loss of 12.77% so far today, indicating a short-term correction for the Chinese crypto. If the price continues to decline, it may find support at the Fib 0.618 level of $0.3526.

In the event that the price stabilizes and continues its uptrend, its immediate resistance is the current swing high of $0.4876, followed by the extended Fibonacci level of Fib 1.272 at $0.5854.

Although CFX is currently experiencing a bullish long-term trend, there is also potential for a short-term bearish trend.

As a result, traders should be cautious and closely monitor both the immediate resistance and potential support levels as these levels are likely to elicit a significant price reaction for the Chinese crypto.

Other Cryptocurrencies You Should Consider

Given the ever-changing nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are always on the lookout for potential opportunities to gain significant returns on their investments. As such, it is crucial for them to keep an eye on emerging cryptocurrencies that show promise and potential for growth.

With this in mind, two such cryptocurrencies that could be of interest to investors who are seeking to diversify their portfolios and explore new investment opportunities include LHINU and FGHT.

These emerging projects have unique features and innovative approaches that set them apart from more established cryptocurrencies, making them worth watching as they develop and evolve.

Love or Hate it, LHINU Launches Incentivized Blockchain Voting System

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) has unveiled its novel blockchain-based voting system, allowing individuals to anonymously participate in social, political, and entertainment polls. The platform’s creative character designs and utilization of blockchain technology for a real world use case have garnered a significant following on social media.

It's been a good week #LoveHateInu community Sadly we need to say bye to #CristianoFudaldoInu! ‍♂️ Stay tuned to see who from the #LoveHateInu #Meme team is joining us next week! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/ZMXKThPKxO — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 19, 2023

The “Vote-to-Earn” feature allows users to earn digital tokens, which can be purchased using cryptocurrency or fiat currency. The LHINU token is currently in its presale phase, which consists of seven-day increments and has a gradual increase in token value.

The presale aims to distribute 90% of the tokens to the LHINU community, with the remaining 10% intended for cryptocurrency exchange listings. The second phase of the presale has already garnered more than $1.2 million, and LHINU looks set to reach its goal of $1,968,750.

The LHINU voting mechanism emphasizes unbiased polling and encourages open dialogues on various topics. The application of blockchain technology ensures that votes are immutable and impartial.

As a response to feedback from users, LHINU has streamlined its voting procedures and added enhanced security measures. These improvements reinforce the platform’s reliability and trustworthiness, empowering users to express their opinions with confidence.

The innovative voting mechanism of Love Hate Inu, coupled with its dedication to impartiality and transparency, has piqued the interest of investors, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to buy today.

Visit Love Hate Inu Now

Fight Out Platform Lets Gamers Exercise to Earn Cryptocurrency

Fight Out is launching a gaming platform that incorporates a train-to-earn system, offering a unique way to earn rewards while improving physical fitness. The platform differs from traditional play-to-earn models as users can earn in-app currency by completing workouts and challenges.

Join the fastest-growing Play-to-Earn game now! With Fight Out, you'll be able to train hard, level up, and earn real rewards. Don't miss out on the fun!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#FightOut #PlayToEarn #Crypto pic.twitter.com/pwCCEGFOcO — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 20, 2023

One of the platform’s standout features is its REPS digital currency, which can be exchanged for workout equipment, clothing, and discounted subscriptions. By taking part in challenges and enhancing their fitness, users can also upgrade their NFT avatars and unlock more rewards.

To guarantee the platform’s safety and trustworthiness, Fight Out has collaborated with CoinSniper to execute KYC authentication and Certik to validate the FGHT token contract. The presale has already raised over $5.67 million for the platform, with the project selling 9% of its 10 billion FGHT tokens through it.

Investors who retain their tokens for 36 months and purchase at least $50,000 are entitled to a bonus of up to 67%. All long-term investors are also eligible for a 10% airdrop. The value of the FGHT token will increase by 28% weekly until it reaches its maximum price of $0.0333.

Fight Out’s gaming platform is a unique project in the crypto gaming industry as it offers a novel way to improve physical fitness while playing games, including fantasy sports. The platform also has well-known athlete ambassadors who will contribute to the user experience by creating content within the app and holding master classes at physical gym locations.

Visit Fight Out Now

The above alternatives to the Chinese crypto Conflux have more potential upside since CFX has already seen a massive run this year. This isn’t to say there isn’t more upside potential for the crypto, but with such a huge bullish streak already, its largest gains me be behind it, and investors may wish to look elsewhere for more growth potential.

Related: