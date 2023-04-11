Conflux and Stacks Prices Surge While New Web3 With Optimized Utility Grabs Headlines

Conflux and Stacks are two popular crypto assets offering high scalability and security to mitigate problems like slow transactions and high costs plaguing the crypto space.

At press time, the crypto assets are moving bullish, with Conflux seeing a surge of 14.52%, while Stacks has surged by 11.02% in the last day amid a broader market rally.

While these crypto projects are pushing green, a novel blockchain initiative has emerged and is gaining fast attention from investors.

Introducing DeeLance, a decentralized platform poised to transform the recruitment industry by lowering costs, reducing friction, and eliminating payment delays.

$DLANCE, the platform’s native token, has recently reached an impressive milestone, garnering over $88,000 in presale investments just a few weeks after it launched.

A Blockchain Ecosystem for Smart Collaboration

DeeLance is a brand-new blockchain project that is transforming the gig economy.

Traditional recruitment platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr have been plagued with issues like delayed payment, intellectual property disputes, and high costs.

Aside from that, many individuals and businesses face difficulties when recruiting.

However, the recruitment industry is currently valued at $761 billion, and since about 65% of job holders desire to work remotely, DeeLance aims to tap into this expanding freelancing sector.

The decentralized platform is looking to solve the issues confronting the freelancing industry.

DeeLance, a Web3-based freelance network, has many advantages over established freelance marketplaces such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.

These benefits include affordable fees, prompt reimbursements, and a setting that is essentially devoid of scams.

Users can benefit from freelancing with DeeLance without the hassles and problems associated with traditional platforms.

This cutting-edge platform seeks to alter how companies hire independent contractors and contract employees.

Recruiting the top personnel for every role is now simpler, faster, and less expensive than ever, thanks to DeeLance’s blockchain technology.

Introducing $DLANCE – #DeeLance Native token! You'll be able to use it in the DeeLance Ecosystem for: Discount on gig, buying office, land, NFTs, premium features, advertisement, Metaverse VIP experience & more! Get your $DLANCE tokens now⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/BljsKhNBwV — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 11, 2023

To keep freelancing accessible to everyone, regardless of their place of birth or perceived skill level, DeeLance’s decentralized ecosystem is essential.

Furthermore, because cryptocurrency payments are quick and have low fees, seller earnings have room to grow.

DeeLance’s goal is to establish micro-communities in the metaverse where clients and creative freelancers can interact, exchange ideas, connect, and form relationships.

With digital work ownership in this pervasive virtual workplace, the platform wishes to simplify procedures and make conducting business simple and effective.

Created to Transform Hiring

The groundbreaking non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, the revolutionary metaverse, and the innovative freelancing & recruitment platform serve as the three main pillars of the DeeLance ecosystem.

These pillars will work together to provide tools and services that will help simplify the freelance process and provide a more seamless experience for all users.

DeeLance is developing a novel idea based on the rapidly spreading metaverse technology. The goal is to transport users to the metaverse, a different dimension of the digital world where freelancers can obtain their own offices and become powerful workers.

At the same time, buyers can engage with freelancers in the office space and hold a meeting via audio or video conference calls.

The foundation of DeeLance’s groundbreaking methodology is the tokenization of freelancing work products into NFTs, which enables a secure and dependable transfer of work ownership to recruiters.

This solution gives all stakeholders advanced protection and peace of mind while directly addressing persistent issues in the digital freelancing market, like copyright infringement and payment fraud.

Furthermore, buyers and freelancers can make, sell, buy, bid, collect, trade, or showcase NFTs on the DeeLance NFT Marketplace. Popular assets, including NFTs for art, photography, trading cards, music, tickets, and virtual worlds, will be housed on the platform.

The traditional recruitment process can be tedious. It encompasses every step of the recruiting process, from selecting candidates to appointing workers.

However, DeeLance is simplifying this by giving access to the top jobs and professionals in the industry using a decentralized platform with a global reach and vast expertise in staffing solutions.

DeeLance intends to be a leader in the hiring sector as Web 3 usage gradually spreads worldwide, gaining access to a multi-billion dollar market that will only continue to expand.

Buy $DLANCE for Future Gains

The $DLANCE token is currently priced at $0.025 per token. Although the digital asset is still in its early stages, it has already garnered over $88,000 in funding from investors in just a few weeks.

The token is available for sale on the DeeLance presale website, and investors purchase using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or a credit card through Transak.

The hype is real!‍#DeeLanceBinanceLive is trending on Twitter! After our Binance Live AMA with @RealCryptoJamie, things are really heating up with over $80k raised in the presale Don't miss out on the presale – buy $DLANCE now! ⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/HvzCgapEXU — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 10, 2023

On Monday, DeeLance hosted Crypto Jamie, a popular crypto enthusiast, on an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

The session was well received by community members and ranked number 2 on the India Twitter trending list.

Buy $DLANCE Now

