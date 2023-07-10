  • Home
$COMP Rallies 13% as the Rest of the Market Trades Sideways – These Altcoins Could Be Next to Moon

Jimmy Aki
Altcoins

Compound ($COMP) has experienced a remarkable surge, rising by an impressive 13% in the past 24 hours.

Crypto analysts are highly optimistic about the stable bullish sentiment surrounding $COMP, even as other cryptocurrencies like $BTC and $ETH hit bearish sideways movements of 1.84% and 4.93%, respectively, over the last seven days.

However, other altcoins, such as $CHMPZ, $ECOTERRA, and $YPRED, have shown significant potential to hit moonshot and generate huge returns for early investors.

$COMP Takes the DeFi Lead With New Price Pump

Compound is a crypto platform that aims to incentivize a distributed network of computers to operate seamlessly in a traditional money market.

As one of the emerging members of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, the platform uses several assets to provide lending and borrowing services without an intermediary.

Users can deposit their digital assets into the Compound pool, enabling borrowers to access them while earning interest on their deposits.

While this could be the central talking point of the platform’s token ($COMP) bullish sentiment, crypto analysts believe the recent announcement of Superstate Funds contributed to the altcoin’s rally.

Compound’s founder, Robert Leshner, stated that the innovation aims to bridge the gap between traditional markets with the blockchain ecosystem.

This would enable Superstate Funds to bring more institutional investors into the DeFi ecosystem and increase the stability and liquidity of the DeFi protocol.

However, the announcement has generated excitement over the capabilities of Superstate Funds and influenced the price of $COMP.

COMP graph 7/10/23

$COMP has surged in price, recording over 13% in the past 24 hours. At press time, the asset trades at $59.55 per token, with an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $149.7 million, indicating high investor traction.

Meanwhile, as traders get excited over $ COMP’s impressive growth, emerging altcoins like $CHMPZ, $ECOTERRA, and $YPRED have shown utility and high gains potential to be the next biggest crypto.

Chimpzee ($CHMPZ)

As the crypto market’s largest assets, $BTC and $ETH, alongside other altcoins, record losses in the past seven days, investors are flocking to the Chimpzee presale to offset their risks and generate high gains.

Chimpzee is an emerging decentralized crypto project that offers high market relevance in sustainability and wildlife conservation.

chimp altcoins

The green project aims to mitigate climate change and human encroachment on eco-sensitive areas like wildlife.

Although the importance of a social mission in the crypto sphere is questionable, the Chimpzee ecosystem claims to be an exception.

The platform attracts crypto traders, investors, wildlife activists, and supporters to its green objectives through crypto rewards.

Chimpzee aims to establish three fundamental green features to generate profit for members and fund eco-friendly projects such as tree planting and partnership with initiatives that align with its goals.

The first green feature is the shop-to-earn (S2E) marketplace. Here, members can access and purchase customized products and merchandise of Chimpzee and earn rewards in its native token, $CHMPZ.

A portion of sales revenue will fund other projects to mitigate climate change and combat deforestation.

The second fundamental integration is the trade-to-earn (T2E) marketplace. Here, members can mint and trade high-quality eco-conscious non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seamlessly and earn a portion of trading fees as profits.

The Zero Tolerance Game is the third revenue stream offering users commercial ventures.

The game is blockchain-powered and designed to attract the younger generation via its gaming mechanics and reward systems.

Players are given ecology tasks like tree planting and wildlife conservation, making them have zero tolerance for threats to a green environment.

The platform’s native token, $CHIMPZ, recently raised a whopping $750,000 investment via its presale to help the people of Yawanawa protect black jaguars from extinction.

At press time, $CHMPZ is in stage 7 of its presale, which trades at $0.0007, with over $799,000 raised so far.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Another token causing new waves due to its utility, longevity, and gains potential is $ECOTERRA, the native token of ecoterra.

Like Chimpzee, ecoterra is a Web3 crypto project that incentivizes individuals via crypto rewards to participate in eco-friendly (green) tasks such as beach cleaning and waste product sourcing.

Ecoterra altcoins

The project’s core focus is leveraging blockchain technology and recycling practices to combat climate change.

The platform features a novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to reward members with $ECOTERRA tokens.

Members can engage in green activities such as beach cleaning to remove waste products like used plastic containers, glass bottles, and cans from public spaces.

The platform also offers a robust application to enable users to scan waste products, track nearby reverse vending machines (RVM), offload used products, and earn $ECOTERRA tokens in return.

The $ECOTERRA tokens hold potential financial value and can be traded for other crypto assets, exchanged for fiat, or staked on the platform streaming revenue to generate passive income.

Similar to the development of the Chimpzee ecosystem, ecoterra features three fundamental integration to create an eco-friendly sphere for everyone.

These include a recycled material marketplace, a carbon offset space, and an impact profile.

The recycled material marketplace is a business-to-business terminal where recycle-based and manufacturing-based companies can come together, interact, and purchase recycled materials cheaply.

All transactions are processed via fiat currencies, $BTC, or $ECOTERRA. Using the platform’s token has benefits such as low trading fees and bonuses.

The carbon offset space enables individuals and companies to invest in green projects to offset carbon emissions.

These projects include tree planting, renewable energy development such as solar and wind energy, and recycling educational campaigns.

Ecoterra’s impact profile enables members to track their contributions to creating an eco-friendly environment and show off to other members.

The $ECOTERRA token is on the path to becoming one of the biggest altcoins with a high potential to generate over 100x gains for investors while impacting society.

The green asset is at the last stage of its presale, trading at $0.1. $ECOTERRA has raised a whopping milestone of $6 million, indicating high interest from early investors.

As the presale ends in the next two days, investors can now leverage the low price of the $ECOTERRA tokens and earn a 10% bonus as a tribute reward for supporting an ecology movement.

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED is another contender to become the next moonshot token due to the endless features its platform, yPredict, offers to several industries.

The yPredict ecosystem integrates blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) powered predictive algorithms to provide a wide range of data, insights, and market metrics.

ypredict altcoins

The platform aims to establish a hub where individuals can access AI predictive tools to access the financial market or other industries and make better decisions.

yPredict offers four primary outputs for members – AI signals, sentimental analysis, AI technical analysis, and over 25 chart pattern recognition.

These tools provide an overview of market sentiments, having accessed hundreds of technical indicators.

They will also analyze transactions and enable users to make smarter trading decisions and maximize their earning potential.

Besides providing predictive solutions to the crypto space, yPredict offers AI algorithms to the traditional markets.

The platform has recently launched an AI-based Backlink Model, a cutting-edge solution designed to boost businesses’ search engine rankings.

The new AI innovation gives business owners a competitive edge in the new digital landscape. Users of the Backlink Model will access more potential customers and have successful advert conversions.

These integrations can position the yPredict tool to compete with industry-leading giants like SurferSEO and Google Ads.

This is because its users can use AI to create profiles and content that ranks on search engines’ first pages.

The $YPRED token is on a red-hot presale, with over $2.88 million raised so far from early investors.

At press time, the digital asset is in stage 6 of its presale, trading at $0.09 per token.

Investors can leverage the low price of $YPRED and earn significant returns when it lists on public exchanges soon.

