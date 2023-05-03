Colossal Dark-Net Market Bust Across 9 Countries Leads to At Least 288 Arrests

In an international operation deemed the largest-ever such international dark-net score, at least 288 people have been arrested in the US, Europe, and South America for allegedly selling opioids on the now-shuttered Monopoly Market dark-net drug trafficking marketplace, according to US and European law enforcement.

This colossal dark-net market bust spanned across nine countries, resulting in the seizure of 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in cash and digital currencies.

A United International Front Against Dark Web Criminals

Codenamed “SpecTor,” the operation was a massive collaborative effort between multiple countries.

The arrests took place in America (153 arrests), the UK (55 arrests), Germany (52 arrests), the Netherlands (10 arrests), Austria (9 arrests), France (5 arrests), Switzerland (2 arrests), Poland (1 arrest), and Brazil (1 arrest), according to Europol.

German authorities originally seized the cybercrime marketplace’s infrastructure in December 2021, but the takedown wasn’t announced at the time.

As a result of this operation, thousands of customers worldwide are now at risk of prosecution.

Europol stated that investigations to identify additional individuals behind dark web accounts are still ongoing.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the Justice Department’s message to criminals on the dark web: “You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.”

Dark Web’s Opioid Trade Suffers a Major Blow

Source.

US law enforcement arrested 153 suspects, seizing 104 illegal guns and over 200,000 pills, some containing fentanyl.

Among those arrested were Anton Peck, sentenced to 16 years in prison; Kevin Fusco, sentenced to 11 years in prison; and Vincent Banner, scheduled for sentencing on June 8th after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

In another case, Christopher Hampton was charged with heading an organization that obtained bulk fentanyl, operated labs in California, and sold millions of fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine to thousands of customers online.

Federal agents seized 450 pounds of suspected narcotics, six pill press machines, and illegal firearms from Hampton.

Massive Seizures and Arrests Send a Strong Message to Dark Web Criminals

In the run-up to operation SpecTor, US and German authorities also shut down another illicit souk, Hydra, which was the highest-grossing dark-web market at the time, raking in an estimated $1.35 billion in revenue.

The FBI recently seized Genesis Market’s infrastructure as part of a 16-nation law enforcement effort.

Operation SpecTor has demonstrated that international collaboration between police authorities is crucial in combatting crime on the Dark Web.

Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, stated, “This operation sends a strong message to criminals on the dark web: international law enforcement has the means and the ability to identify and hold you accountable for your illegal activities, even on the dark web.”

RELATED: