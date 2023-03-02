Crypto News

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Says BUSD Delisted Because of Liquidity Issues After NYDFS Paxos Ruling

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageTrent Rhode Last updated:

Brian Armstrong
TechCrunchCC BY 2.0

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has explained the delisting of Binance USD (BUSD) from the exchange, citing liquidity concerns as the reason behind the move. In a recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, Armstrong noted that the decision was connected to regulatory concerns surrounding the stablecoin’s issuer, Paxos, which had been ordered by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to stop minting the token due to issues with its relationship with Binance.

As a result, Coinbase was worried about liquidity issues for its customers and decided to suspend BUSD trading on its platform.

“The reason we did that was that Paxos, the issuer of BUSD, had been ordered to stop minting it, so we were concerned about liquidity issues for our customers,” Brian Armstrong said to Bloomberg.

This move came after Coinbase had previously cited the stablecoin’s failure to meet listing standards as the reason for its suspension. However, Brian Armstrong’s comments shed light on the deeper concerns that the exchange had regarding BUSD’s liquidity. Prior to the delisting, Paxos had been managing and minting the stablecoin, which had been listed on Binance despite not being issued by the exchange.

The regulatory issues surrounding BUSD had caused many crypto users to switch to other stablecoins, with Tether gaining a significant share of the market as a result. Meanwhile, the wider crypto community is speculating on what the future holds for stablecoins in the face of increased regulatory scrutiny. Some predict a shift towards other centralized stablecoins, while others anticipate the rise of algorithmic stablecoins.

The Paxos-Binance controversy is just one example of the SEC’s wider crackdown on the crypto industry. In addition to targeting unregistered securities like BUSD, the regulator has charged individuals and companies with fraud and imposed fines on celebrities for crypto endorsements. Despite this, Brian Armstrong has maintained that Coinbase maintains a positive relationship with the SEC.

As for Paxos, the company has reportedly entered “constructive discussions” with the SEC and has ended its relationship with Binance. However, the fallout from the regulatory issues surrounding BUSD and other stablecoins is likely to continue to reverberate throughout the crypto industry, with exchanges and issuers alike facing increased scrutiny from regulators.

Related:

As Elon Musk’s Master Plan 3 Outlines a Sustainable Energy Future, Investors Should Check Out This Revolutionary ESG Crypto

Paul Pogba Cryptodragons Endorsement Lost Investors Most of Their Money, Investigation Shows

How Nigerian Politics and the Failing Naira Are Accelerating Bitcoin Adoption

Fight Out - Next Big Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Trent Rhode.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Trent Rhode

Trent has an extensive educational background in journalism and communications, along with two decades of experience writing and editing on a wide range of topics. Recently, however, he has dedicated much more attention to blockchain technology, DeFi (decentralized finance), and the Web3 ecosystem as he firmly believes decentralizing our economic…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!