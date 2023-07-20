Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Jesse Pollak, the Coinbase protocols lead, believes that crypto adoption will surge in the next decade. He envisions that the majority of the world’s population will embrace blockchain technology during this period.

Currently, only around 10 million people are actively involved in crypto. However, Pollak predicts that this number will skyrocket to 8 billion in the coming years.

Speaking at #ETHCC Coinbase protocols lead Jesse Pollak, predicts that the vast majority of people on Earth will come on-chain during the next decade… — LondonCryptoClub (@LDNCryptoClub) July 20, 2023

This indicates tremendous growth potential for cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based systems. As more individuals join the crypto space, it could lead to transformative changes in how we interact with finance and technology globally.

Jesse Pollak’s Bold Prediction

Jesse Pollak’s prediction for crypto adoption is bold and optimistic. In 2023, blockchain technology is still relatively new in the finance industry, and it faces challenges in gaining widespread acceptance due to past incidents of volatility and negative publicity. However, Pollak believes that over the next decade, blockchain will mature and overcome these hurdles.

He anticipates a significant surge in the number of people using cryptocurrencies, even though it might seem ambitious considering the industry’s current state. This potential growth could revolutionize how we handle finances and interact with technology, leading to a more decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem.

If 8 billion people come on board with blockchain technology, it would mean that most of the world’s population would be using cryptocurrencies. It is worth noting that the current global population is around 8 billion, and according to the United Nations, it might reach 8.5 billion by 2030.

Therefore, if Pollak’s prediction comes true, almost everyone would be part of the crypto space. Thus, this potential level of adoption is remarkable and could profoundly impact how we handle money and technology globally. It demonstrates the influential and widespread nature that blockchain technology could achieve in shaping our future.

Jesse Pollak’s Vision: Crypto Adoption and Financial Inclusion through Blockchain Technology

Jesse Pollak believes that crypto adoption is happening rapidly, and it has the potential to impact billions of people across the globe. It is worth mentioning that there are around 5 billion internet users globally. However, as crypto adoption scales up, Pollak envisions a future where everyone will have access to the same financial products and services, regardless of their birthplace or location.

On-chain services, enabled by blockchain technology, will create a level playing field, making them inherently global. This could lead to transformative changes, empowering individuals across the globe and revolutionizing the way we handle finances and access services.

Coinbase’s Ambitious Goals and the Potential for Mass Crypto Adoption

Coinbase, the prominent US crypto exchange, had around 8.4 million active users per month in the first fiscal quarter of this year. However, this number dropped by 9% compared to the previous year, as reported in an SEC filing. Many influential figures in the digital assets space, be it gamers, investors, or NFT enthusiasts, emphasize that widespread adoption is crucial for the success of cryptocurrencies.

For crypto to succeed, more people must embrace and use it regularly. When various sectors and communities adopt it, they play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Coinbase wants to get one billion people into the world of cryptocurrencies. A study from 2020 by Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, there could be around 200 million people using crypto wallets, which is like how the internet grew in its early days.

This shows that cryptocurrencies are becoming really popular, and many people are interested in them. If more and more people start using crypto, it could change how we use money and technology, just like how the internet changed things a long time ago. It’s an exciting time for the world of digital currencies.

Citi Predicts Rapid Crypto Adoption Driven by Tokenization and CBDCs

Citi, a major Wall Street bank, predicts that mass crypto adoption is approaching quickly. They believe that the tokenization of real-world assets and the emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will be the driving forces behind this wave of adoption.

Tokenization refers to representing real assets, like real estate or artwork, as digital tokens on the blockchain. CBDCs are digital versions of traditional currencies issued by central banks.

These developments are expected to attract more people to cryptocurrencies, making them easier to use and integrate into the financial system.

Citi’s outlook indicates that the mainstream acceptance of crypto is becoming more likely and could revolutionize the financial landscape.

Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak Leads the Charge with Base: Expanding Crypto Adoption through On-Chain Activities

Jesse Pollak oversees Coinbase’s Base, a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum, which was introduced in February. Coinbase has set an ambitious goal of reaching 1 billion users by utilizing crypto as an app platform. Base aims to enhance the cost and efficiency of Ethereum transactions by leveraging Optimism’s OP Stack.

However, the main objective is to expand the possibilities of on-chain activities, offering users more opportunities to utilize Coinbase beyond trading and speculation.

The platform aims to enable various activities such as art, music, gaming, and consumer products, creating a versatile and accessible space for people to engage with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in diverse and creative ways.

