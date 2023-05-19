Coinbase Fully Launches Subscription Service and Announces It’s Expanding Internationally

Coinbase has launched its subscription service, Coinbase One, and expanded it to include more countries including the UK, Germany, and Ireland.

In a Thursday blog post, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US announced the launch of its much-anticipated zero-fee subscription service, which had been in beta testing since 2021.

Courtesy of the new offering, users would be able to pay a monthly bill of $29.99 in order to get trading fees slashed.

The service will also give customers access to 24/7 customer support and lower commissions for staking, Coinbase said.

“For frequent traders, Coinbase One offers members opportunities to execute more trades on hundreds of assets without worrying about trading fees on every transaction,” the exchange said.

“For long-term investors, Coinbase One allows members to get the most out of the cryptoeconomy and all that Coinbase has to offer.”

Coinbase Aims to Expand Coinbase One to More Countries

While the service will be available first for customers in the US, the UK, Germany, and Ireland, Coinbase aims to eventually open the feature to more countries — mainly in Europe.

“In total, Coinbase One has a presence in 35 countries (predominantly in Europe) – in these other countries Coinbase One is rolling out to full availability in the coming months, and we plan to expand to additional markets internationally,” a company spokesperson reportedly said.

Moreover, Coinbase One will offer pre-filled tax return documents to US clients, which will organize crypto transactions and can be filed directly via online tax filing services or accountants.

The service also offers users access to Messari insights and analytics through a “Pro” account and a six-month free trial for personal crypto portfolio analytics from CoinTracker.

Coinbase Eyes Global Expansion Amid Regulatory Uncertainty in the US

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has recently claimed that the exchange could leave the US if regulators don’t clarify their approach to the digital asset space.

“Anything is on the table, including relocating or whatever is necessary,” he said during the Innovate Finance Global Summit back in April.

The exchange has also been pushing for global expansion in the wake of increased regulatory scrutiny in the US.

Just recently, Coinbase announced that it has secured a regulatory license in Bermuda, which allows the company to operate as a digital asset exchange in the territory.

The push to expand its operations globally comes as the platform has been under increasing scrutiny in the US.

In March, the SEC sent a “Wells notice” to Coinbase, threatening the crypto exchange with legal actions regarding some of its listed digital assets, its staking service Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime, and Coinbase Wallet.

More recently, the commission asked a judge to reject Coinbase’s request to compel the commission to respond to a rule-making petition that asked for clearer crypto regulation guidelines.

The move came after Coinbase took legal action against the SEC, asking a court to compel the agency to respond to the petition.

