Coinbase Faces Unwelcome Day in US Supreme Court as it Grapples With Customer Lawsuits

Crypto has arrived at the door of the US Supreme Court for the first time, a major moment in the industry’s history. While the case has almost nothing to do with digital assets themselves – it relates to a dispute between Coinbase and a few unhappy customers – the case could nonetheless have a big impact on US-based crypto businesses.

US Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard arguments from Coinbase that its appeals to force customers into arbitration should freeze the process playing out in the courts. Essentially, Coinbase is arguing that when a court rules that a customer deserves to take the exchange to court over a settlement, rather than going through the arbitration process, an appeal should freeze the court process until it is decided.

On its own, the Coinbase vs Bielski case shouldn’t change too much for the industry. But one legal expert, commenting to Bloomberg, called the case “just the tip of the tip of the iceberg on crypto-related litigation”. Indeed, various other much higher stake disputes are working their way through the US legal system and might also soon land on the Supreme Court’s doorstep.

Future Cases to Define US Crypto Industry

Digital asset and cryptocurrency markets have enjoyed explosive growth in the last few years, leaping from a place of relative obscurity to arguably now being a mainstream asset class. Lack of comprehensive regulations in the sector, coupled with 2022’s series of high profile frauds and bankruptcies means that there are a number of important legal battles taking place right now.

And the outcome of these battles will help shape the future of the US crypto market, be it in the relationship between crypto firms and their customers, or in the way that crypto firms raise capital to fund their operations. Indeed, this is likely to be the most pressing issue that the Supreme Court faces – the question over whether crypto assets are securities or not, which determines whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission has regulatory oversight.

A court recently ruled in the SEC’s favor after labelling the cryptocurrency LBRY as having been sold as a security. But analysts at Bloomberg think that the SEC might face difficulties once things have progressed to the Supreme Court.

“I think the current Supreme Court is probably eager in some ways to rein in what a lot of industry folks consider to be a very aggressive SEC,” commented Elliot Stein, Bloomberg Intelligence litigation expert.

What Are The Most Important US Crypto Disputes Right Now?

Arguably the two most important cases going on right now in the US related to crypto are 1) between the SEC and XRP Ledger developer Ripple Labs and 2) between the SEC and digital asset fund manager Grayscale.

Regarding the former, the SEC has accused Ripple of selling XRP as an unregistered security. A federal judge in New York will soon rule on the case, with the possibility that the case gets sent to trail.

Regarding the latter, Grayscale is suing the SEC over its rejection last year of Grayscale’s proposal to create a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), despite approving similar ETFs that are based on Bitcoin futures. A federal court in Washington may begin considering the case as soon as October.

These cases, as well as separate disputes relating to how tax and anti-money laundering laws apply to crypto firms, will have a big impact on the global crypto industry thanks to the US’s positioning as the world’s major financial powerhouse.

Related Articles