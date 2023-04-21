Coinbase Exchange Offshoring Strategy Picks Up Steam With Bermuda License, Abu Dhabi on Agenda Too

Coinbase Global Inc, a major U.S. crypto exchange, has secured a license to operate in Bermuda as part of a larger push for global expansion.

This move comes amidst increasing regulatory pressure on crypto firms in the United States.

Bermuda License Marks Offshoring Efforts

Coinbase has obtained a Class F license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), allowing the company to operate as a digital asset exchange in the territory.

This development follows Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s statement that crypto firms would seek growth in offshore havens unless the U.S. and UK provide clear regulatory guidelines for the industry.

In a recent tweet, however, he commended the UK’s progress in creating a welcoming environment for crypto companies.

Great meeting today with UK Economic Secretary and City Minister @griffitha. The UK is moving fast on sensible crypto regulation to both drive economic growth AND consumer protection. Excited to keep investing in the UK. pic.twitter.com/478PQSLmDe — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) April 17, 2023

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has increased actions against crypto firms in recent times, even threatening to sue Coinbase over certain products in March.

Armstrong has repeatedly emphasized the need for regulatory clarity, while SEC Chair Gary Gensler claims that crypto markets suffer from a lack of regulatory compliance, rather than clarity.

The exchange is looking to grow its presence in regions that have a more accommodating regulatory environment.

Crypto Derivatives Exchange on the Horizon

Coinbase is reportedly planning to launch a crypto derivatives exchange in Bermuda as early as next week, according to a Fortune report.

Crypto derivatives trading is a booming industry, with trading volumes on major exchanges reaching approximately $2.8 trillion in March, as per London researcher CCData.

The introduction of a crypto derivatives exchange would place Coinbase in a better position to compete with other major exchanges in this lucrative market segment.

However, a spokesperson for Coinbase stated that the company had “nothing to announce today regarding our future plans to offer services through this license.”

International Expansion Continues

In addition to securing the Bermuda license, Coinbase is in discussions with financial regulators in Abu Dhabi about a potential license there.

The exchange has also doubled down on its investments in the Canadian market, hiring Lucas Matheson as country director and signing a Pre-Registration Undertaking (PRU), a crucial step toward becoming a registered exchange in Canada.

The Bermuda license marks a significant milestone in Coinbase’s ongoing “8-week international expansion drive.”

While it remains unclear what specific services Coinbase will offer in Bermuda, this development showcases the company’s commitment to growing its presence in various international markets.

Coinbase’s offshoring strategy aims to mitigate the challenges posed by the increasingly stringent regulatory environment in the United States.

By expanding its operations to regions with more favorable regulatory conditions, the company hopes to strengthen its position in the global cryptocurrency market and provide a wider range of services to its customers.

In conclusion, Coinbase’s offshoring strategy is gaining momentum with the acquisition of a Bermuda license and potential discussions in Abu Dhabi.

This global expansion aims to navigate the increasingly stringent regulatory environment in the United States, while simultaneously providing more diverse opportunities for growth in the cryptocurrency market.

The company’s focus on international markets highlights the growing importance of a global approach in the rapidly evolving crypto industry.