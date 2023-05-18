Cloak Protocol is Merging Decentralized Governance with Staking Rewards, $CLOAK token now on Presale

Cloak Protocol is a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform that aims to offer privacy in transactions. This new protocol leverages zero-knowledge proofs protocol to protect their user’s data. $CLOAK, the governance token will be used to control the platform’s future and give decision-making opportunities to long-term token holders, is now on presale.

Currently, $CLOAK is available to purchase for a discounted price, but will 2x in price over the course of this phase. Therefore, one can invest in the token before the price rises ahead of the upcoming exchange listings.

What is Cloak Protocol?

One of the main talking points in the cryptocurrency space is decentralization. While many platforms aim to offer decentralized features to protect the user’s privacy, there is always a certain amount of KYC (Know Your Customer) forms or data that is required to be given.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Cloak Protocol describes itself as a great platform for investors to securely transfer assets and conduct transactions in a decentralized manner.

Cloak Protocol Uses Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Offer Privacy in Transactions

Cloak Protocol offers private and secure transactions using zero-knowledge proof protocols. On the platform, all a user has to do is provide the transaction amount. Cloak Protocol will automatically generate a random hash that ensures the transaction amount is the same without requiring additional data from the user.

Furthermore, the platform also deploys smart contracts to ensure that there is security in the transactions.

Cloak Protocol aims to replicate other Ethereum mixing services that exist on the Ethereum blockchain in terms of the security they provide. However, this cryptocurrency platform separates itself from others by allowing users to take out partial deposits and withdrawals on the network.

By doing so, Cloak Protocol will make it difficult for third parties to trace the source and destination of transactions. The Cloak Protocol platform states that it charges just a 0.5% fee on withdrawals and no fees when depositing on the platform.

A Governance Focused and Community-Driven Cryptocurrency

Since Cloak Protocol aims to offer a decentralized platform, it will also hand over the power of governing the platform to the community members to help empower the platform. Similar to many other platforms, Cloak Protocol employs an ERC-20 governance model.

The $CLOAK token holders will play a vital role in contributing to the future of this project. The Cloak Protocol whitepaper will introduce its own (DAO) decentralized autonomous organization. Through the DAO, members will be able to participate in vital decision-making processes.

To be a member of the DAO, users will be required to stake $CLOAK on the ecosystem. Doing so will cultivate a mutually beneficial approach. On the one hand, the community will be governed by those that use it the most. On the other, members using the platform can actually have a say on its overall infrastructure and development.

Furthermore, the platform utilizes a staked governance model, ensuring that only long-term staked members have a say in the voting process. By doing so, the platform reduces the danger of giving decision-making power to the hands of short-term and opportunistic voters. This helps improve the stability of decision-making within the community.

Stake $CLOAK Tokens to Earn Passive Income

Since investing in any new cryptocurrency can be risky, users should look for the token’s use cases. In the case of Cloak Protocol, this top utility token allows users to stake tokens to earn additional rewards.

Therefore, platform members can make decisions on the platform to maintain its security and simultaneously be rewarded for holding the $CLOAK token. The rewards are sourced from the fees generated from the transactions conducted on Cloak Protocol.

Staked rewards are offered in proportion to your staked amount on the ecosystem.

Buy $CLOAK on Presale Before the Price Hikes By 150%

Currently, $CLOAK is available to purchase during its ICO (Initial Coin Offering). One of the best penny cryptocurrency tokens, $CLOAK, can be purchased for only $0.0387 per token.

However, by the final presale round, the price will jump to $0.0969 per token. This represents a 150.3% price increase. Since the presale went live, the project has raised over $9,700. After the presale phase concludes, Cloak Protocol is preparing to list $CLOAK on Uniswap and other popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

To stay updated with the presale and platform developments, join Cloak Protocol’s Telegram channel.