Claimants in QuadrigaCX Bankruptcy Will Only Get 13% Of Their Claims Back



QuadrigaCX, a bankrupt Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, is set to pay out 13% of its total claims by creditors as part of an “interim dividend” which is meant to offer some relief to the users impacted by the bankruptcy of the exchange.

A 13% Interim Dividend

In a notice to creditors, Ernst & Young (EY), an accounting company and QuadrigaCX’s bankruptcy trustee, said that “Each creditor with a proven claim will receive 13.094156% of their proven claim less the levy amount payable to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy pursuant to the BIA.”

The trustee further noted that “The interim dividend provides for a distribution of approximately 87.0% of the funds the Trustee is currently holding. The remaining funds will be held as a reserve for future disbursements related to the administration of the bankruptcy. A final distribution will be made at a later date.”

According to documents from EY, the estate of QuadrigaCX owes 17,648 creditors a total of CAD $303.1 million ($222.3 million), including Canada Post and the country’s tax collection agency, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The filings additionally show that there are 28 claims worth between CAD $500,000 and $999,999, and 15 claims worth more than CAD $1 million, among them the CRA. The revenue authority is owed $11.7 million in back taxes after it established that Quadriga did not report its income throughout its fiscal years 2016 through 2018.

Of the total claims, 15,236 claims have a value of less than $10,000 CAD, and the remaining 1,784 are owed between $10,000 and $49,999.

Quadriga Has No Assets to Pay Off Creditors

On the contrary, Ernst & Young revealed that it could only get assets worth $34.3 million after months of scouring the exchange’s books for assets. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) supported the assertion that the amount recovered is a small portion of the amount owed to creditors.

Despite the fact that the majority of the exchange’s former users had crypto assets at the time of the company’s demise in 2019, their purported holdings were translated into the asset’s market value as of April 15 of that year and will thus be paid out in fiat currency.

As a result, EY stated that a user who owned 1 Bitcoin at that will eventually receive $6,739 CDN ($4,933) back, with 13% of that amount coming immediately as an interim dividend, whereas a holder of Ethereum will get CAD $223.45 ($299.45) per ether.

This is in comparison to the current market prices where BTC trades at $26,737, while ether is currently $1,800, according to CoinDesk market data.

Although a date has not been set for the distribution of the interim dividends, Miller Thomson, the law firm defending the creditors, hinted on May 8 that it would occur soon, possibly over the next few weeks.

Before going bankrupt in the early months of 2019, QuadrigaCX was one of Canada’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, the company ran into a series of unfortunate events after Gerald Cotten, the company’s co-founder and CEO, passed away in India along with the secret keys to QuadrigaCX’s offline storage systems.

However, after investigations were conducted by EY, the accounting company released a report that revealed that the cold wallets were empty and five out of the six wallets had not been used for several months without an explicable reason.

In the report, George Kinsman, senior vice president with Ernst and Young, said “The applicants have been unable to identify a reason why Quadriga may have stopped using the identified Bitcoin cold wallets for deposits in April 2018.”

