Circle’s New Cross-Chain USDC Bridge Could Be Deathblow to Other Bridges

Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), has launched a protocol that allows users to transfer the stablecoin between different blockchains without the need for other bridges.

According to a Tuesday announcement, the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) makes it possible for users to transfer USDC between Ethereum and Avalanche without the need for third-party bridges.

Previously, USDC holders on Avalanche had to use a partner of Circle or a third-party bridge to transfer the coin from one network to the other.

The new protocol does not lock tokens sent to its contract. Instead, it destroys them and issues new tokens on the receiving network.

Circle noted that all burns of USDC emit an event on the source chain, which is automatically observed by the company’s attestation service.

The app facilitating the burn of USDC is responsible for fetching the signed attestation from Circle, which then enables CCTP to mint USDC on the destination chain.

The protocol is expected to solve the problem of “fragmentation” in the Web3 ecosystem, removing the need for different versions of USDC issued by numerous parties.

Major cross-chain protocols, including Celer, Hyperlane, LayerZero, LI.FI, MetaMask, and Wormhole have already announced plans to use CCTP going forward.

CCTP Can Help Improve Liquidity and Capital Efficiency

The CCTP protocol will help to improve liquidity and capital efficiency in decentralized finance, Joao Reginatto, Circle’s vice president of product, said. He added:

“With CCTP, developers can simplify the user experience and their users can trust that they are always transacting with a highly liquid, safe and fungible asset in native USDC.”

USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, with each token backed dollar-for-dollar in its reserves.

The new protocol comes as Web3 users have lost billions of dollars of USDC to decentralized finance (DeFi) and cross-chain bridge hacks in recent years.

Bridge hacks often result from hackers discovering how to withdraw coins locked in bridge contracts. Some developers in the space have even claimed that cross-chain bridges will never be secure.

Circle Upgraded its Market Infrastructure to Emerge Stronger from Banking Crisis

In a recent interview, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire claimed that the company has weathered the recent bank crisis in the US successfully and has taken extra measures to become the strongest and safest stablecoin issuer.

“We’ve successfully navigated this crisis, and have actually upgraded the market infrastructure behind USDC to be by far the strongest, safest digital dollar on the internet today, hands down, there’s no question.”

As reported, it was revealed that Circle had $3.3 billion of its $40 billion USDC reserves held in an account at Silicon Valley Bank after the lender collapsed in early March.

Subsequently, the company’s stablecoin was hit with redemptions amid growing concerns around its reserve.

The wave of withdrawals put some pressure on USDC’s dollar peg, causing it to distance away from the intended $1. According to data from crypto aggregator CoinMarketCap, the stablecoin’s price slid to an all-time low of around $0.8774 on Saturday.

