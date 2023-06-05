Chinese Government Tech Committee Releases Web 3.0 Whitepaper

The Beijing government has released a Web 3.0 whitepaper that highlights its plans to advance and propel innovations in the city’s Web 3.0 industry while also outlining the challenges that this industry is facing.

China’s Definition of Web 3.0 – ‘cryptocurrency’ not mentioned

During the Zhongguancun Forum, the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission revealed a paper titled the “Web3 Innovation and Development White Paper” which provided insights on where China stands concerning crypto and web 3.0.

Generally, Web3 is defined as the internet built on decentralized blockchains that power applications similar to cryptocurrencies and NFTs and is sometimes used interchangeably with crypto.

However, based on the contents of the whitepaper, China’s definition and understanding of Web 3.0 has so far excluded everything linked to cryptocurrency. The Tech Commission defines Web 3.0 as “a three-dimensional space that combines virtual and real realms with a highly immersive interactive experience.”

“It will greatly improve the interaction between people and information and the efficiency of economic activities. It’s characterized by a high level of intelligence and the advancement of virtual-real integration,” it adds.

Additionally, the paper distinguishes between Internet 3.0 and Web 3.0 and states that the former “includes the essence of the metaverse and web3. Its concept embodies the transition of human society and economy from reality to virtuality, from virtuality to reality, and the virtual-real integration.”

This is to mean that Internet 3.0, then, isn’t only web3, but also includes notions like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the metaverse, and others that emphasize the fusion of the virtual and physical worlds.

A few more pages (that received as pics). Not sure of authenticity. Talks a lot about NFTs, VR, AI, metaverse, etc. Looks like ByteDance, JD, Baidu each have their sections. Gavin Wood & Beeple was mentioned too. Web 3, web 3, web 3 all over the places… pic.twitter.com/DJI1xk4KQZ — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 27, 2023

Web 3.0 Part of Beijing’s Hi-Tech Vision for China

Beijing is still quite interested in the Web3 sector, despite the fact that it has been adamant about not taking any accommodating positions toward digital assets.

As such, during the Zhongguancun Forum, Yang Hongfu, the director of the Zhongguancun Chaoyang Park management committee, disclosed that the Commission is allocating 100 million yuan ($14 million) annually until 2025 for various Web 3.0 activities as China aims to establish itself as the world’s innovation center for the digital economy.

Is Zhongguancun Region China’s Silicon Valley?

Additionally, HongFu described the Zhongguancun region, which the government of China designated as a high-tech industrial zone and home to some of the nation’s more well-known tech companies, as China’s Silicon Valley.

The whitepaper echoes the work plan the Commission released in March to enhance and support Web 3.0 development in the city. It also highlights Beijing’s goal to strengthen legislative backing as well as speed up the technology improvements necessary to propel the expansion of the Web3 industry.

The Commission went on to acknowledge the developmental challenges slowing down the progress and growth of the industry in the paper.

“The white paper proposes that the current development of the Internet 3.0 industry in Beijing still faces challenges in terms of technical and talent support capabilities, industrial chain integrity, and legal norms based on the analysis and judgment of the status and trends of the Internet 3.0 development,” the Commission said.

This Web 3.0 Whitepaper is Not From the Country’s Top Policymakers

It is important to note that the white paper is from Zhongguancun hence it might not necessarily represent the official position of Beijing’s municipal government on Web 3.0, let alone the country’s top policymakers.

However, given China’s history with the cryptocurrency industry, the white paper’s release prompted reactions. Binance CEO, CZ Zhao, who was intrigued by the paper tweeted, referring to the newly implemented crypto regulations in Hong Kong: “Interesting timing on this Web 3.0 white paper from the Beijing government tech committee with the June 1st anticipation in Hong Kong.”

The new regulations, which strictly apply to Hong Kong only and not the mainland, allow licensed exchanges to serve retail investors.

Nevertheless, the regulations are inspiring hope in crypto and Web 3.0 investors and developers on the mainland because, to them, they are an indication that the government is relaxing its attitude toward digital assets.

