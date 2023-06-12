Chimpzee: Using Web3 to Help Combat Climate Change While Providing Passive Income Opportunities

Chimpzee is the latest project on the radars of climate-friendly crypto activists looking to make a change in the world.

The project is a new movement that lets participants earn a passive income while simultaneously saving animals and fighting climate change by contributing to organizations that help fight deforestation and help endangered species.

Its presale is starting to gain momentum after crossing the $500,000 fundraising milestone this week. Investors are rushing to the project to take advantage of the lower presale prices, which should translate into attractive returns once the token launches on exchanges.

Furthermore, analysts are predicting at least 10x returns once the Chimpzee ecosystem is released to the public.

If you’re interested in helping combat climate change while earning a passive income, Chimpzee is undoubtedly a project for you to pay attention to.

Chimpzee: Using Web3 To Make a Difference in the World

Chimpzee is one of the only projects using Web3 to make a positive difference in the world while simultaneously providing holders with a passive income.

The entire premise behind the project is to use Web3 technology to help the world by saving animals and the environment by contributing to charitable organizations.

With climate change increasing by 0.08 degrees Celsius every decade, our environment cannot wait, and immediate action is required to address the current state of endangered species and animals as a result of deforestation.

Therefore, the entire goal of Chimpzee is to generate funds to support conservation projects and organizations that deal with these issues.

Chimpzee is centered around a fictional character called Max Chimpzeeski – a brilliant scientist with a heart of gold born in the depths of the African jungle.

Max has seen the devastation of deforestation first-hand and is using his intelligence and passion for nature to create a weapon to help stand up to the forces of deforestation. After years of effort, Max gave birth to Chimpzee, a being of unmatched strength and wisdom – half ape and half machine.

Now, Chimpzee continues to fight for the planet by deploying the power of Web3 and blockchain technology to create the Chimpzee ecosystem, empowering people to make a difference.

How Does Chimpzee Help Prevent Global Warming While Providing Passive Income?

The Chimpzee ecosystem consists of three components that are integrated that help to provide a passive income while helping to provide financial contributions to charity;

Chimpzee Shop – Shop2Earn Chimpzee NFT Marketplace – Trade2Earn Chimpzee P2E Game – Play2Earn

The Shop2Earn component is the central commerce center that allows users to spend CHMPZ tokens on goods and commodities that are unique to the store.

Users can list their Chimpzee branded merchandise provided through the printing store at Chimpzee. A percentage of all the profits generated from the Chimpzee Shop are donated to worthwhile organizations focused on protecting nature and the environment.

The NFT marketplace is the Trade2Earn component that allows users to purchase NFT passports – helping users earn a passive income.

The Chimpzee NFT marketplace is one of the first marketplaces to share a portion of the trading fee profits with everybody on the platform.

Furthermore, environmentally-focused NFTs listed on the marketplace will receive priority and be featured on the main page.

Finally, the Play2Earn component provides a fun way for users to earn CHMPZ tokens through a fun and enjoyable game.

It is the main entertainment product for the ecosystem that lets users earn as they reach certain milestones.

The game is called Zero Tolerance to pay homage to how Max and his army stand up against poachers and deforestation.

Together, these components create a vibrant ecosystem that helps to raise funds for charity while helping to provide a passive income for NFT holders.

Some of the charities and organizations that Chimpzee is actively working with include The Giving Block, One Tree Planted, and WILD Foundation.

NFT Pass Provides Maximum Rewards, and AI Avatar Generator Mobile Application is available

NFT passports are essential to earning the most passive income from the ecosystem, and a limited supply is available.

In addition, those that hold the Chimpzee NFT passport can earn a share of the trading fees generated on the marketplace. Ultimately, NFT holders will receive more benefits and rewards in the ecosystem than those that do not have one.

Everyone that participates in the first stage of the presale is automatically added to the Diamond NFT Passport presale buyers-only whitelist – giving them the opportunity to be the first to purchase the nFT passport.

It unlocks a wide range of benefits in the ecosystem, including advantages in the Zero Tolerance game. Furthermore, users can stake their tokens with the NFTs and earn up to 20% staking APY.

Additionally, Chimpzee will release a mobile application that lets users build customized chimpzee avatars developed by AI.

These avatars can be attached to a user’s NFT passport and can be used as an avatar in the P2E game. Users earn the rights to the avatar generated, helping to facilitate free expression and creativity.

For example, users can print their avatars on t-shirts and sell them in the store or create an entire story based on the avatar to increase its value.

Buy CHMPZ Today Before Prices Rise

Overall, the Chimpzee project has created the perfect ecosystem that helps users make a positive contribution to the world and earn an income on the side.

The presale for CHMPZ is currently underway and has already raised over half a million dollars in the process. The presale is in Stage 1, selling the token for a price of $0.000625.

However, it’s essential to note that the price will continue to increase until it reaches the price of the next stage, so it’s important to invest as early as possible to take advantage of the lower prices.

