Chimpzee Presale is Now Live with up to 200% Bonus for Early Investors

Chimpzee has launched the public presale of its native token CHMPZ with up to 200% bonus coins for early investors in April, as part of celebrating Earth Month. The token is priced at $0.0005 per piece in the first stage and will undergo a gradual price increase as it moves to the next stages. The listing price is set at $0.00185, leaving large room for returns.

Help us plant over 1000 trees and Benefit!

Hit raise benchmark before April 18

Get extra CHMPZ coins + 2X Bonus

➡️$74.99 less – 100,000

➡️$75-$149.99 – 500,000

➡️$250+ – 1,000,000

Everyone who bought in April will receive extra coins!

Only if we hit raise benchmark by Apr 18. pic.twitter.com/3tsaAXk5OC — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) April 12, 2023

Fight Climate Change The Web 3.0 Way and Earn Attractive Rewards

There has been an unparalleled surge in the number of endangered species over the last few decades. The increasing rate of deforestation is to blame, along with poaching, climate change, and encroachment, to name a few. The human invasion of forests affects the sustainability of not just animals but also humans. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as we are essentially animals.

Then, why do humans tend to forget that time and again?

We know that deforestation and climate change will eventually make the earth hostile for us and our future generations. Still, we are too lazy to initiate actions. Not so much for lack of awareness as lack of rewards and recognition.

Chimpzee is a new Web 3.0 project that aims to bring new vigor to climate action through crypto and NFT incentivization.

Chimpzee Works in Three Ways

Chimpzee NFT passports are personalized avatars that give you access to the ecosystem. You can use the CHMPZ tokens you procure during the presale to buy the Chimpzee NFT passport. It unlocks a wide range of rewards and benefits, which includes passive income and access to exclusive rewards and events.

The NFT passports prove you are part of the Chimpzee movement to protect nature and fight climate change. Chimpzee Transformation Generator is an AI-based desktop and mobile app that transforms your photo into a personalized avatar. The passport doesn’t just give you access to the platform and the play-to-earn game but also accrues collectible value. You can sell it on the Chimpzee NFT marketplace or print it onto a variety of products using Chimpzee’s print shop.

The Chimpzee NFT marketplace is a place to trade and earn. In a unique approach, it is the first NFT platform that shares a portion of trading fee profits with its users. As an environment-first marketplace, it features environment-focused NFTs on the homepage. In addition, all projects will be vetted to minimize plagiarism and copyright violations.

Chimpzee raises awareness around climate action among youngsters through its gripping play-to-earn game, ‘Zero Tolerance Game’. It rewards players for their skilled gameplay in CHMPZ coins and sometimes with premium prizes like NFTs.

You can also buy unique merchandise in the Chimpzee shop and share your mission with a wider world while earning passive income in CHMPZ coins. Since Chimpzee distributes a percentage of profits generated from the platform to charity, every purchase you make from the platform shows your camaraderie with the mission. It supports the fight against climate change and animal cruelty indirectly.

Chimpzee shares 10% of its total coin supply to charity. It will be donated to organizations working for a common mission, like The Giving Block, One Tree Planted, and WILD. You can find the list of organizations Chimpzee supports (or intends to support) on the website. It will also launch an online donation tracker that displays the positive contributions of the initiative, nurturing a transparent ecosystem.

An Epic Quest Rooted in Web 3.0

Chimpzee’s NFT and play-to-earn platforms are themed around Max Chimpzeeski, a brilliant scientist on a mission to save the planet from the ravages of climate change. He dedicated all his life to building a weapon that could put an end to animal poaching and deforestation. His efforts came to fruition when Chimpzee was born – part man, part ape, and part machine with unmatched strength and wisdom.

While there are many projects dedicated to climate action, few have made tangible changes. This is mostly due to the lack of engagement, transparency, and global coordination. Chimpzee aims to make a change using the decentralized, transparent makeup of blockchain technology.

To begin with, it raises awareness around climate change, deforestation, and global warming through NFTs. They are hot, especially among youngsters. According to NOAA’s 2021 Annual Climate Report, the average global land and ocean temperatures have risen by 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit (0.08 degrees Celsius) every decade since 1880. The increasing number of endangered species and the rate of deforestation rocks the climate schedule, aggravating deforestation. Close to a million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction as a result. Forests absorb about 2.6 billion tonnes of CO2 (one-third of that emitted by burning fossil fuels) annually.

We need to take immediate action to stop the cycle.

An Opportunity to Not Miss Out on

Chimpzee’s market relevance lies in the fact that the demand for green initiatives is growing. People are looking for creative ways to contribute to climate action. Tools for engagement like the shop2earn store, trade2earn NFT marketplace, play-to-earn game, and passive rewards set Chimpzee apart in the flourishing market.

Leading industry publications cite CHMPZ as one of the best new cryptocurrencies, factoring in its competitive edge in the crowded crypto market. The ongoing CHMPZ presale is the best gateway into the project, as it comes with attractive discounts and bonuses for early investors. If the project maintains the momentum, CHMPZ will reward investors lucratively by the end of Q3 2023, 5X not being a long shot.