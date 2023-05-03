ChatGPT Crypto $TURBO Surges 2,000%, AiDoge Presale Pumps

AI chatbot ChatGPT has built the world’s first crypto token – Turbo Toad Token $TURBO – and it has gone from zero to a market cap of $30 million in two days.

A digital art experimenter who goes by the name of Rhett Mankind asked ChatGPT to “make the next great meme coin”, with a budget of $69.

Rhett documented all the steps to the process, which he began on April 23rd.

I gave GPT-4 a budget of $69 and asked it to make the next great meme coin. I will follow all instructions it gives me and document the process here. Follow and participate pic.twitter.com/bBxkxkg7eS — Rhett Mankind (@rhett) April 23, 2023

$TURBO goes from zero to $30 million

The coin was ready for launch a week later on April 30th and in a matter of days Turbo Toad Token $TURBO has reached a market capitalization of $30 million, commanding a 24-hour trading volume of $18 million, according to the latest Dextools data.

Rhett used the latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, and by providing it with a series of text prompts was able to get it to generate everything from a catchy name to a whitepaper and the smart contract code.

There were some hiccups along the way, such as when ChatGPT provided tokenomics based on old projects because it only has information up to 2021. That was quickly solved by feeding the system with prompts to arm it with more up to date tokenomics information.

Smart contract written courtesy of ChatGPT

Another more serious roadblock was when the chatbot suggested that Rhett learn to code when he asked it to write the smart contract.

After a few more prompts ChatGPT became suitably compliant and spat out a basic smart contract.

But ChatGPT’s AI is not perfect and can ‘hallucinate’ – in other words it can provide incorrect information or simply lie. The smart contract had an error in it, for example, so Rhett polled his Twitter followers who decided to remove the offending part, related to transfer limits.

Turbo Toad Token has now emerged into the light – click on the link for the official Turbo Toad Token $TURBO Twitter account.

$TURBO is still trending at no.1 for the the ‘crypto’ search term on Google Trends:

For the full story in his own words, watch Rhett’s video here (the emotion overflows at the end as Rhett wells up):

If you want to buy $TURBO, hop over to decentralized exchange Uniswap, import the token address ( 0xA35923162C49cF95e6BF26623385eb431ad920D3 ) and you can buy $TURBO today.

The coin started trading on May 1 and is currently sitting on a gain of more than 2,698%, priced at $0.0004734 (chart below shows Wrapped ETH price).

