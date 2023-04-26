ChatGPT Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why AI Thinks Bitcoin Can Reach X

On Wednesday, Bitcoin price prediction continues to remain bullish, as the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on the rise, surging sharply to trade at the $29,750 level. On the upside, Bitcoin has the potential to target the next resistance level of $30,500.

With advancements in technology, the market is turning to AI models for Bitcoin price predictions.

Intrigued?

In this update, we’ll examine the reasoning behind artificial intelligence’s outlook on the future of Bitcoin and explore the factors contributing to its predicted price trajectory.

Gain valuable insights and better understand the potential of this leading cryptocurrency through the lens of cutting-edge AI technology.

ChatGPT: The Savior for Smarter Trading?

In November 2022, the AI model ChatGPT was introduced to the public, quickly garnering substantial interest. Given its wide array of capabilities and adaptability, one might wonder if ChatGPT can extend its expertise to other areas, such as helping BTC traders develop and implement enhanced trading strategies.

When questioned about its potential in this regard, ChatGPT responded:

As an AI tool, ChatGPT has limitations in predicting price movements, but it can still help BTC traders develop better strategies.

One approach is to use ChatGPT for fundamental analysis by extracting insights from financial news, social media, and other data sources to inform trading decisions. Another application is sentiment analysis, fine-tuning ChatGPT to gauge market sentiment from various sources, helping traders identify positive or negative trends.

Additionally, BTC traders can employ ChatGPT for technical analysis, requesting it to code technical indicators or trading bots for different platforms.

Being an AI tool, ChatGPT may not predict Bitcoin prices directly, but worry not! We’ve done some analysis just for you.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

On the technical front, Bitcoin price has breached the significant resistance level of 28,790. The formation of a bullish engulfing candle above this level has led to further upside movement in BTC prices, causing a breakout of the $29,350 resistance.

Currently, BTC is heading north toward the next resistance level of $30,500. This particular resistance level is extended by a double-top pattern that can be seen in the two-hourly time frame.

A bullish breakout of this level has the potential to lead BTC prices further higher, targeting the $31,450 level.

Examining the leading technical indicators, such as RSI and MACD, both indicators have entered the overbought zone, with RSI value hovering around 85 and MACD residing in the overbought zone.

Therefore, it is very likely that BTC may struggle below the 30,500 level. A close below the $30,500 level has the potential to trigger a downtrend until 29,360.

For now, the focus should be on the $30,500 level, as below this, investors may consider a sell position, while a breakout above this level could offer a chance to enter a buy position. The preference should be to look for a bearish correction under the $30,500 level.

Related News: