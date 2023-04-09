Chainlink Price Prediction – LINK Struggles While This New Web3 Coin is Buzzing With Buyers

Chainlink price prediction remains bearish under the $7.30 level. However, the triple bottom pattern will likely support LINK near the $7 mark. As LINK grapples with market challenges, a new Web3 coin is attracting significant buyer interest.

In this analysis, we will explore the factors influencing Chainlink’s price movement, along with the emerging Web3 coin that has caught the attention of investors.

Chainlink Forges Alliances and Grows KPIs Amidst Market Unpredictability

Despite the unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market, Chainlink has maintained its service to a wide range of industries within the blockchain ecosystem. In recent months, the protocol has forged alliances with numerous market leaders.

Chainlink Network Financials & Valuation [1Q23 Update]• Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

• Chainlink Network Financials

• LINK 2.0 Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Valuation Model

• Guide to resources (spreadsheets and Dune queries/dashboards) Tldr; Lots of promise! pic.twitter.com/oTPAlXp0pe — Eric Wallach (@ejwallach) April 6, 2023

Platoon Digital analyst Eric Wallach found that Chainlink’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) had increased slightly over the previous month.

Chainlink’s Price Feeds Thrive, While VRFs Face Challenges

For instance, in the most recent quarter, the protocol saw a 26% increase in Total Value Secured (TVS), which amounted to $12 billion.

With this expansion, Chainlink has increased its substantial market share to over 75%. Chainlink’s successful Price Feeds product is largely responsible for the company’s large TVS.

Chainlink KPIs improved big time

• Transaction Value Secured (TVS) up 26% Q/Q to $12B.

• Lead over #2 in TVS up from 33x to 35x.

• Lead over #2 in # of Protocols Secured up from 2.6x to 3.4x.

• Price Feed TXs up 8% Q/Q despite total TXs across relevant networks down 16% Q/Q. pic.twitter.com/pDvJuBmfAB — Eric Wallach (@ejwallach) April 6, 2023

According to Eric, activity on Price Feeds rose by 8 percent in the third quarter. This is not true with other Chainlink offerings, such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs). Dune Analytics found that, in recent months, VRF requests on significant networks like Binance have decreased.

Chainlink’s Potential Growth Through Technological Advancements

However, by improving its technology, Chainlink could increase product demand. According to data collected by Token Terminal, the number of daily active addresses on the network has increased dramatically over the past few months.

During this time, there was also a rise in the total number of code commits made across the network.

Chainlink Price Prediction

The LINK/USD pair is trading with a mildly bearish bias at the $7.10 level, and a bearish breakout below this level could potentially drive the LINK price toward the $6.95 or $6.80 support zone.

On the 4-hour timeframe, the LINK/USDT pair has broken a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating the possibility of a downtrend continuation.

With that in mind, the market is likely to anticipate a bearish trend continuation following a breakout below $7.10.

Alternative Coin – DeeLance

The Web3 recruitment marketplace DeeLance is garnering significant attention for its goal to revolutionize the industry as it gains traction on social media. Having launched its presale just last week, the decentralized hiring platform DeeLance has begun trending on Twitter in India.

In a country with 1.4 billion people, the hashtag #DeeLanceCoin reached the No. 3 spot on Twitter. India’s rapidly expanding economy and youthful, ambitious middle class make it a prime market for gig economy platforms like DeeLance.

In just a few short days, DeeLance has raised nearly $75,000 during the presale of its native token, $DLANCE. As of this writing, a share of $DLANCE can be bought for $0.025.

Currently, the blockchain-based recruitment project is in its first presale stage, but once the second stage begins, the price will increase to $0.27. The DeeLance presale website accepts Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and credit cards processed by Transak for purchases of the $DLANCE token.

DeeLance

