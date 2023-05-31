Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Bulls Eye 7% Rally But They Have to Cross This Level First

As competition between decentralized oracle networks intensifies, Chainlink (LINK) remains a strong contender.

This comes in spite of a tough year for the leading oracle, with $LINK now risking falling out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

However, in a recent announcement with GMX, a highly regarded decentralized exchange, the Oracle revealed it will integrate Chainlink’s low-latency oracles into its platform.

This decision is backed by a massive 96% majority of GMX token holders, aiming to ramp up GMX’s security measures and operational efficiency.

A representative from Chainlink expressed confidence that the integration of these oracles would fortify the platform against trade settlement manipulation, thereby elevating user safety.

However, this integration extends beyond just security. Chainlink’s low-latency oracles promise to supply GMX with accurate, real-time market data.

This granular information is expected to refine GMX’s second version (GMX v2), enabling more informed trades and an improved user experience – critical as the number of DEXs available skyrockets.

From the agreement, Chainlink won’t be left empty-handed. The protocol will earn 1.2% of the fees generated from transactions facilitated by the integrated low-latency oracles within the GMX protocol.

4 years ago today, Chainlink launched on mainnet. Thank you to all the developers, researchers, data providers, node operators, users, & community members who have worked to make #Chainlink the standard for connecting the world to blockchains. Our story: https://t.co/MPK0CJ7OBz pic.twitter.com/huz4lWyGCl — Chainlink (@chainlink) May 30, 2023

Chainlink Price Dynamics: Signs of Consolidation Amid GMX Hype?

Recently, Chainlink’s price has been caught in a multi-month range that has seen price fail to break up or down significantly.

It’s now encountering a significant resistance level in the mid-range, with market dynamics seemingly inducing price rejection.

Indeed, as the weekly increase stands at 1.8%, continued consolidation could allow bears to take control, pushing the price further down.

And as Bitcoin continues to oscillate around the $27,000 mark, major altcoins like Chainlink are trying to navigate northward on their charts.

However, if Bitcoin fails to stabilize above $27,500, selling pressure could pull Chainlink lower.

Worryingly, Chainlink’s declining market capitalization suggests that buying strength is presently limited.

Despite this, the bulls have managed to stave off further price retracement so far, but will $LINK sink-or-swim?

LINK Price Analysis: A Looming Bearish Turn?

Source.

At the time of writing, Chainlink was currently trading at $6.48 (a 24 hour change of -1.95%).

This comes following over a year of tight ranging chop pattern, which has seen firmly sandwiched between topside resistance at $9.5 and baseline support at $5.4.

Now in what appears to be another macro slide to baseline support, the ‘LINK Army’ are fighting with desperation to hold $6.50 as an established consolidation level.

However, the -26.54% downside slide since the local high at $8.82 on April 17 has yet to commit to a serious retest of the baseline support trendline, suggesting price could move lower.

Indeed, the glimmer of home offered by the short-lived uptick over the past 48 hours appears to be fading, as price action has fallen back below the much-needed support of the MA20.

The inability of buy pressure to sustain a push beyond this moving average could prove to be an Achilles heel for technical structure, as the aftermath of the May 12 death cross continues to dominate price moves.

Chainlink price receives some silver lining from the RSI oscillator, which has cooled off rapidly from a mid-rate signal at 50 on the recent push up.

Now back down to 44, a classic oversold signal, there is a strong basis for price to move to the upside.

And this surprisingly receives further confirmation from the MACD indicator which shows minor bullish divergence at 0.037.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Doom and Gloom?

Source.

With technical structure crumbling, it seems a re-test of the lower baseline support might be on the cards – an expected continuation of over a year of well-established chop as Chainlink awaits a full market recovery in 2024.

This leaves Chainlink with a remarkably predictable LINK price prediction, as an upside swing will likely enter resistance above $7.50 (a +15.92% move if bulls can breakthrough the moving averages).

And a downside slide would see Chainlink risk a return to the lower level at $5.40 (an -16.5% move if bulls lose their grip during continued consolidation).

Overall, this leaves Chainlink with a Risk: Reward structure of 0.96, a tough entry for a long position, with downside risk dominating the ratio.

