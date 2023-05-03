Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction – Analysts Say Its Destined to Hit $10 By X

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, Chainlink (LINK) has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike. Many experts now predict that this promising altcoin is on track to reach the $10 milestone in the near future.

In this Chainlink price prediction, we will delve into the factors contributing to Chainlink’s growing momentum and discuss why industry insiders believe it is destined to hit the $10 mark.

Chainlink Price Prediction

LINK/USD is currently trading at $6.90, down by 1.39% from the previous day. The price chart shows a continuous decline since April 19, with brief periods of price stability. Today, bears have returned to the market, driving prices further downward.

Chainlink

At the time of writing, the bearish trend continues to dominate the LINK market, resulting in a drop of $0.13 to $6.88.

The dominance of the bearish trend is primarily due to the upcoming Fed interest rate decision, which is expected to be less than 25 basis points. Over the past three days, the US Dollar Index (DXY) surged on this news, but today it has dropped by 0.14 and is trading at 102.02, mitigating the decline in LINK/USD prices.

Moreover, several positive developments within the LINK Network have helped cap the downturn in LINK/USD prices. Recently, Brickken joined Chainlink’s BUILD program, which supports the growth of web3 projects by providing enhanced access to Chainlink services. This partnership with Chainlink will increase security, reliability, and access to decentralized data for Brickken.

Furthermore, Chainlink has partnered with AWS Startups, offering extra benefits to its members, such as $5,000 in AWS credits upon joining the BUILD program. This partnership also opens up new opportunities for members to participate in additional AWS programs.

Moreover, Chainlink has also introduced its node software version v2.0.0, simplifying the configuration and maintenance of Chainlink nodes for operators, leading to enhanced efficiency.

This update not only offers new features but also establishes the groundwork for scaling and managing Chainlink services, such as CCIP, in a multi-chain setting. In the meantime, Chainlink has announced native integrations on 15 blockchains. Its Price Feeds aid DeFi protocols in seamlessly expanding their operations.

The LINK/USD has begun to recuperate some of its losses from the past two days, thanks to the positive developments surrounding its network.

The entire crypto market sentiment turned bearish after Bitcoin experienced a significant drop below the $2800 support level. However, LINK now appears to have found support based on its partnership with AWS.

