CEO Humayun Sheikh Talks 550% Ai Narrative Pump and Fetch Ai’s 2023 Roadmap

If you’re interested in the intersection between AI and cryptocurrency, then you won’t want to miss out on Fetch.ai’s latest developments.

In an interview with Cryptonews, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh shared some exciting insights into the company’s plans for the future.

According to Sheikh, the recent surge in interest in AI technology has been a long time coming.

“Fetch.ai has been in existence for more than four years, and in this time, we have been through several hype cycles and many bull [and] bear markets,” said Sheikh.

“AI has been at the heart of that mission since our inception, so we are pleased that it is now capturing public attention.”

One of the most exciting developments on the horizon for Fetch.ai is the launch of micro agents. These will enable developers to rapidly scale projects horizontally by composing modular P2P AI microservices.

“Micro-agents are naturally inter-organizational and can leverage the open Fetch Network to search and discover each other,” explained Sheikh.

“We see microagents becoming the enablers of a new economy … closer in spirit to the original vision of the world wide web where a peer-to-peer economy creates shared value amongst participants.”

In addition to micro agents, Fetch.ai is also exploring the potential of NFTs for Web3. The company’s wallet will soon be compatible with NFTs, and the recent partnership with Bosch will drive industrial AI solution adoption.

“We are working on applications in some verticals that will be released in the coming months,” added Sheikh.

We appreciate the patience, but the wait for the 2023 roadmap is officially over! Take a look at our plans to continue innovating the #web3 spaces with real-world solutions and beyond! ️ https://t.co/fOG1PcPQSN pic.twitter.com/e6NKIn2y7U — Fetch.ai (@Fetch_ai) March 4, 2023

$FET Token Rallies As AI Hype Continues To Gain Traction

Fetch.ai’s native token, $FET, has also been making headlines recently.

Despite a challenging crypto winter, $FET has bounced back with a vengeance, with a 550% rally in value.

“From our perspective, ChatGPT and generative AI’s provided an ‘Aha’ moment for many people who can now imagine how their work and lives may be impacted and how business models can be disrupted,” said Sheikh.

“So for us, the break out [AI] narrative is timely, and we hope to continue expanding on the story.”

Source.

With bullish news around the project, FET is set to break ongoing resistance at $0.50.

As on-chain data signals that there is no imminent sell-off, it seems likely that FET will continue to push higher to a realistic break above the ongoing resistance level.

