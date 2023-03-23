C+Charge in Staking Deal With Recharge, Entering Korea Market – Presale Ends in 6 Days, $3.25m Raised



C+Charge, the new electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has garnered over $3.26 million from investors, with only six days left until the presale ends.

The eco-friendly crypto project leverage $CCHG, its native token, to allow EV users to make payments at charging stations via its high-utility app.

To further promote global sustainability, C+Charge has signed a major staking collaboration with The Recharge to facilitate full access to South Korea’s EV charging industry via its impressive peer-to-peer (P2P) system.

New Partnership Opens up Staking and EV Opportunities in South Korea

As a fully sustainable crypto project, C+Charge opens itself to partnerships as it seeks to disrupt the medieval electric vehicles (EVs) charging industries by providing versatile payment solutions for EV stations.

Since its debut, the eco-friendly platform has collaborated with charging stations that utilize clean and renewable energy.

Another addition to this list is its recent partnership with The Recharge, a reputable decentralized incentive solution platform to open up South Korea’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other utility market opportunities.

The development team of the C+Charge has just announced that its native token holders ($CCHG) will now be able to stake their tokens through carbon credit swaps.

The iconic partnership will open up the C+Charge ecosystem to access South Korea’s large range of electric charging infrastructures.

South Korea is undoubtedly one of the industry leaders in new technology adoption beyond electric vehicles – this will provide C+Charge with new market sectors to leverage.

The Recharge is deployed on a myriad of versatile blockchains, including the world revered Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, KuCoin Smartchain, Solana, and HuobiEco blockchains.

Along with C+Charge, The Recharge aims to offer a long-term sustainable decentralized platform to promote the reduction of carbon emissions and maximize participating members’ incentives.

To further that ambition, The Recharge has created a unique non-fungible token (NFT) collection called Neon Car.

This latest NFT development will provide the evolving C+Charge ecosystem with more collaborative opportunities as it walks the path of sustainable mobility and EV space.

The Recharge and C+Charge partnership is tipped to be a versatile, strategic, and iconic duo that benefits global industries.

The Recharge integrates carbon credits incentives into its staking program, which aligns with the C+Charge vision and provides $CCHG token holders to earn more sustainable rewards.

Furthermore, the new partnership enables the eco-friendly project to grow in popularity and solidify its stance in another continent – Asia – as they continue to offer green mobility payment solutions globally.

With its presale now at the final stage and less than eight days before it launches on the BitMart exchange, the C+Charge development team remains committed to securing many partnerships and strategic collaborations geared toward creating an unparalleled payment solution for the EV industry.

Final Stage of $CCHG Token Presale

By purchasing the fast-growing environmentally friendly digital asset, $CCHG, investors can support a project that addresses the practical challenges of climate change and the EV charging industry while maximizing the environmental benefits of its ecosystem.

At press time, 1 $CCHG costs $0.0235 USDT, and the presale has raised an astounding $3.26 million.

Interested crypto enthusiasts and investors can acquire the $CCHG token via the official platform website through their mobile device’s Trust wallet or a computer’s MetaMask wallet.

The $CCHG token will be listed on BitMart, the 29th biggest exchange worldwide, on March 31.

What are some features of the C+Charge app? ♻️Carbon-credit tracker

Easy-access stations finder

Real-time chargers’ status update

Seamless global payment Join our #presale and learn more about C+Charge⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/LjDSnl0tFa — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 22, 2023

Also, potential investors will be excited to know that the utility token burning will occur after the end of its presale in 6 days.

The concept behind the burn is to enhance the value of tokens previously purchased by early backers in the presale.

Early investors who purchased $CCHG tokens in its first presale stage, priced at $0.013, will see their holding valued at a premium of 80% at the end of the presale, even before the token starts trading on BitMart.

Ongoing $CCHG Giveaway and Airdrop Competition

The C+Charge development team is giving away $CCHG tokens valued at $50,000 to one lucky investor to celebrate the successful presale.

To qualify, users are to visit the official $50k giveaway page and read the compulsory tasks, including following all C+Charge social pages to get qualified for the drawing.

@circle is registering as a #crypto provider in France, kicking off their European growth strategy The registration requires checks on governance and money-laundering protocols before serving to the market. Join C+Charge's #Presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 22, 2023

Regarding the anticipated airdrop competition, interested participants must visit the web-based C+Charge app launched two weeks ago.

The first 200 people to submit their wallet address will be eligible to win an airdrop of $300 worth of CCHG tokens and a series of special prizes.

