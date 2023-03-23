Crypto News

C+Charge in Staking Deal With Recharge, Entering Korea Market – Presale Ends in 6 Days, $3.25m Raised

C+Charge
C+Charge, the new electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has garnered over $3.26 million from investors, with only six days left until the presale ends.

The eco-friendly crypto project leverage $CCHG, its native token, to allow EV users to make payments at charging stations via its high-utility app.

To further promote global sustainability, C+Charge has signed a major staking collaboration with The Recharge to facilitate full access to South Korea’s EV charging industry via its impressive peer-to-peer (P2P) system.

Ready to dive into the hottest presale of 2023? Now is the last chance to purchase the $CCHG token at a discounted price.

New Partnership Opens up Staking and EV Opportunities in South Korea

As a fully sustainable crypto project, C+Charge opens itself to partnerships as it seeks to disrupt the medieval electric vehicles (EVs) charging industries by providing versatile payment solutions for EV stations.

Since its debut, the eco-friendly platform has collaborated with charging stations that utilize clean and renewable energy.

Another addition to this list is its recent partnership with The Recharge, a reputable decentralized incentive solution platform to open up South Korea’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other utility market opportunities.

The development team of the C+Charge has just announced that its native token holders ($CCHG) will now be able to stake their tokens through carbon credit swaps.

The iconic partnership will open up the C+Charge ecosystem to access South Korea’s large range of electric charging infrastructures.

South Korea is undoubtedly one of the industry leaders in new technology adoption beyond electric vehicles – this will provide C+Charge with new market sectors to leverage.

The Recharge is deployed on a myriad of versatile blockchains, including the world revered Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, KuCoin Smartchain, Solana, and HuobiEco blockchains.

Along with C+Charge, The Recharge aims to offer a long-term sustainable decentralized platform to promote the reduction of carbon emissions and maximize participating members’ incentives.

To further that ambition, The Recharge has created a unique non-fungible token (NFT) collection called Neon Car.

This latest NFT development will provide the evolving C+Charge ecosystem with more collaborative opportunities as it walks the path of sustainable mobility and EV space.

The Recharge and C+Charge partnership is tipped to be a versatile, strategic, and iconic duo that benefits global industries.

The Recharge integrates carbon credits incentives into its staking program, which aligns with the C+Charge vision and provides $CCHG token holders to earn more sustainable rewards.

Furthermore, the new partnership enables the eco-friendly project to grow in popularity and solidify its stance in another continent – Asia – as they continue to offer green mobility payment solutions globally.

With its presale now at the final stage and less than eight days before it launches on the BitMart exchange, the C+Charge development team remains committed to securing many partnerships and strategic collaborations geared toward creating an unparalleled payment solution for the EV industry.

Final Stage of $CCHG Token Presale

By purchasing the fast-growing environmentally friendly digital asset, $CCHG, investors can support a project that addresses the practical challenges of climate change and the EV charging industry while maximizing the environmental benefits of its ecosystem.

At press time, 1 $CCHG costs $0.0235 USDT, and the presale has raised an astounding $3.26 million.

Interested crypto enthusiasts and investors can acquire the $CCHG token via the official platform website through their mobile device’s Trust wallet or a computer’s MetaMask wallet.

The $CCHG token will be listed on BitMart, the 29th biggest exchange worldwide, on March 31.

Also, potential investors will be excited to know that the utility token burning will occur after the end of its presale in 6 days.

The concept behind the burn is to enhance the value of tokens previously purchased by early backers in the presale.

Early investors who purchased $CCHG tokens in its first presale stage, priced at $0.013, will see their holding valued at a premium of 80% at the end of the presale, even before the token starts trading on BitMart.

Ongoing $CCHG Giveaway and Airdrop Competition

The C+Charge development team is giving away $CCHG tokens valued at $50,000 to one lucky investor to celebrate the successful presale.

To qualify, users are to visit the official $50k giveaway page and read the compulsory tasks, including following all C+Charge social pages to get qualified for the drawing.

Regarding the anticipated airdrop competition, interested participants must visit the web-based C+Charge app launched two weeks ago.

The first 200 people to submit their wallet address will be eligible to win an airdrop of $300 worth of CCHG tokens and a series of special prizes.

