C+Charge EV Crypto Presale Will Sell Out in 2 Days, Announces NFT Partnership – Only $1.3m Worth of CCHG Left

C+Charge, an EV charge station search and payment app, has teamed up with Pixia.ai, a self-scanning NFT creation platform, to further its mission of making EV carbon credits accessible to all users. The collaboration builds upon C+Charge’s existing partnerships with Flowcarbon and The Recharge, which laid the groundwork for awarding carbon credits to the app’s users every time they charge their vehicles.

With the addition of Pixia’s gamifying software, the platform becomes even more enticing for EV drivers and investors in the midst of the project’s crypto token presale.

C+Charge has actively sought partnerships since the beginning of its development to deliver a high-quality service to its users and expand its reach. C+Charge’s CCHG utility token, currently in its last crypto presale stage, will be used to pay for EV charging across multiple station networks globally, solving the problem of drivers having to navigate different charging systems.

At C+Charge, we provide top-quality charging experiences by allowing EV owners to pay their charges with $CCHG #utilized #tokens We aim to minimize the process while saving your time and effort⌛ Buy some $CCHG nowhttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Presale #ReFi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 26, 2023

EV Charging Goes 3D with C+Charge-Pixia Partnership

C+Charge is a crypto-driven network for electric vehicle charging that aims to unite the charging sector by implementing blockchain technology for an all-in-one payment and EV charging management solution for EV owners, EV charging station owners, and operators.

The company’s goal is to contribute to a sustainable future and assist in the transition to EVs by offering a program that enables token holders to earn carbon credit rewards during the crypto presale.

As the newest partner of the platform, Pixia’s technology will enable C+Charge EV drivers to create 3D NFTs of their own vehicles, creating added value for all holders of the CCHG utility token and cementing the project’s lead in the EV crypto space.

Driving into the Metaverse

C+Charge has achieved another major milestone in pursuit of its vision by partnering with metaverse experts XManna. This latest ecosystem expansion news amplifies C+Charge’s strategy around NFTs, providing additional utility potential for its users to add to their NFTs created on the platform.

“The technology that C+Charge is incorporating into its platform further establishes us as a leader in the EV crypto space,” a spokesperson for the C+Charge team commented on their latest partnerships. “We are less than a week away from launch, and we look forward to continuing to establish ourselves once we are live!”

The Pixia and XManna partnerships are the latest in a series of product-enhancing announcements that have caused investors to rush to invest in C+Charge during the soon to finish crypto presale.

Supercharging Partnerships

On September 2022, C+Charge began its partnership spree with Flowcarbon, a sustainable crypto blockchain platform that promotes eco-friendly practices and sustainable technologies. Through this collaboration, EV owners will be able to earn carbon credits in the form of Flowcarbon’s GNT tokens during the crypto presale, which can be used to purchase environmentally friendly products and services or exchanged for fiat currency.

The company then joined forces with The Recharge on March 15 to provide sustainable crypto-staking opportunities to its community during the crypto presale, allowing C+Charge token holders to stake their tokens with carbon credit swaps across the platform.

This partnership marks C+Charge’s entry into the Asian market, and with access to Korea’s electric charging infrastructure, potential new market segments for the company to explore.

Congratulations on our new partnership! We're thrilled to be teaming up with you and can't wait to see what we can achieve together$RCG $CCHG #DeFi #Crypto https://t.co/ArpimScOac — The Recharge (@TheRecharge_Ad) March 15, 2023

Apart from focusing on partnerships, C+Charge is also actively working on projects aimed at engaging the community and driving the adoption of the platform during its crypto presale.

C+Charge has a web version of its app in beta for the community to start testing, and the first 200 people to provide their wallet address can win a special prize as well as the chance to win $300 in CCHG tokens. To set up an account and log in to the app, go to https://app.c-charge.io/ in browser on mobile or desktop.

They are also hosting a giveaway with a pool of $50k USD that ends in 4 days. To take part in the giveaway, you simply have to complete the tasks here.

A High Voltage Crypto Presale

CCHG has also secured a listing on the Bitmart exchange on Friday, March 31, the 29th biggest crypto exchange worldwide.

As things stand, C+Charge seems to be headed toward a big win. The strategic partnerships the platform has formed with Pixia, XManna, The Recharge, and Flowcarbon during its crypto presale demonstrate the company’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology and innovation into its platform. With its presale almost sold out, the incoming burn event, and a listing on BitMart Exchange, it will be exciting to see where C+Charge is headed.

Related: