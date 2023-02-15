C+Charge Brings Efficiency and Sustainability to Electric Vehicle Charging – Invest in Presale Now

The electric vehicle (EV) market has grown tremendously in recent years due to their eco-friendly batteries option. To further simplify the EV ecosystem, C+Charge, a new blockchain project, now offers drivers an efficient payment system and an innovative app to control their entire EV experience.

CCHG, the platform’s crypto token, is in the second of eight presale stages and has garnered over $1.13 million.

CCHG Presale Almost at Stage 3

The CCHG presale is now set to enter its third phase, having raised over $1.13 million. Here, the asset’s value will rise to $0.0160, representing a 10.3% increase from the phase 2 price of $0.01450.

Investors who participated in the CCHG presale during the first phase have already profited by more than 20%, and additional investor commitments, as well as CCHG’s upcoming listing on centralized exchanges across the market, should drive the asset’s price even higher.

The second presale stage ends in two hours, and there has never been a better time for investors to purchase the token and participate in the green energy revolution.

To purchase this token, investors must have a MetaMask wallet installed on their browser. C+Charge recommends Trust Wallet or another wallet supported by Wallet Connect. The coin can be obtained through the built-in browser of Metamask on a desktop computer or Trust Wallet on a mobile device.

What Is C+Charge?

C+Charge is a blockchain-based project created to assist electric vehicle owners worldwide in getting more value. The platform, built on the BNB Smart Chain, offers EV owners a simple and dependable way to pay for charging while ensuring access to high-quality information about charging station availability.

C+Charge was founded on the desire to improve the overall efficiency of the EV market. Its creators discovered that electric vehicles effectively reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels. However, the market remains highly inefficient because charging stations are not evenly distributed. This means that EV owners will be unable to find charging stations close to them, reducing the utility of their vehicles.

By the end of 2023, Ford will deliver more than 2000 electric delivery vans to DHL fleets ♻️DHL said it targets 60% of its pick-up and delivery vehicles to be carbon neutral by 2030 Receive the latest updates with our community!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/qhex7mO91N — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 15, 2023

Unveiled in 2022, C+Charge’s operations revolve around the CCHG token. This token makes it possible for users to pay for charging their vehicles, regardless of where they are. Additionally, users who make payments using the asset will be able to get verifiable carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which they can trade or sell.

The platform provides a dual benefit with this system. Its CCHG token offers users a simple way to charge their cars while providing transparency and speed. At the same time, it democratizes the carbon credit market, making it available to ordinary people to incentivize others to join the green revolution.

Fact check ⛔️Transportation accounts for a fifth of global CO2 emissions However, with the technological innovations in EVs, it is possible to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 Join C+Charge #presale now ♻️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#greenenergycrypto #blockchain #BUSD pic.twitter.com/sWRaOAK13o — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 15, 2023

The digital asset has a deflationary model, which burns 1% of its supply from circulation whenever it is used to make payments. It is also worth noting that the CCHG token is a great investment for value-seeking investors, and the value is certain to rise as the EV market expands steadily.

Simplified Process for Users Via C+Charge App

The C+Charge network and app are built with blockchain technology, which enables transparent pricing with no unexpected or hidden fees. The network will be completely transparent, enhancing the users’ experience.

The OCPP 2.0 compatibility of the C+Charge network and software will enable it to interact with the global standard used to run charging stations, potentially allowing C+Charge to be integrated into more than 1.8 million charging stations worldwide.

With the mobile app, users will be able to view their balances while also using it to check information on available charging stations close to them.

By collaborating with existing charging station developers, the platform’s developers aim to make it easy for EV owners to find available charging stations and pay for them with CCHG tokens.

