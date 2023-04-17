Cardano’s Price Targets $1 in April, New Sustainable Coin ecoterra Can Hit $4m

Cardano’s price has recently overcome a significant barrier, but does it have the potential to continue climbing?

After surpassing the critical $0.42 resistance level, Cardano’s price witnessed a surge over two successive days, setting a year-to-date high of $0.4617 on April 15.

Currently trading at $0.4430, Cardano has demonstrated a remarkable YTD gain of 80.15%.

Will this bullish trend persist, or is a reversal on the horizon?

Cardano Price Prediction and Technical Analysis

As we dive deeper into Cardano’s technical landscape, the exponential moving averages (EMAs) showcase an encouraging pattern.

The 20-day EMA is at $0.4058, the 50-day EMA is at $0.3820, and the 100-day EMA is at $0.3699, all indicating that shorter-term EMAs lie above their longer-term counterparts, pointing to bullish sentiment.

What the RSI and MACD Indicators Tell About Cardano’s Price

The RSI for Cardano stands at 67.33, suggesting a potentially overbought situation.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram shows a slight decline from the previous day (0.0060) to the current day (0.0050), hinting at a possible deceleration in the bullish momentum.

Volume Variations: Market Activity and Cardano’s Price

Cardano’s trading volume is 95.935 million, down from the previous day’s volume of 117.212 million.

The volume moving average sits at 134.07 million, indicating decreased trading activity.

The previous price close was $0.4513, with a 0.20% increase, while the current price of $0.4395 represents a drop of 2.61%.

Pivotal Points: Resistance, Support, and Possible Outcomes for Cardano’s Price

As Cardano’s price continues to fluctuate, traders must keep an eye on key levels of resistance and support.

The immediate resistance lies between $0.46 and $0.47, while the immediate support can be found at the Fibonacci 0.236 level, which is set at $0.4326.

Two potential scenarios may emerge in the coming days:

Firstly, the price could retrace to the Fibonacci 0.236 level, consolidate, and then move toward the immediate resistance.

Alternatively, the price may head lower to retest the $0.42 level, consolidate there, and then ascend.

Ultimately, price action is the deciding factor. Traders are advised to wait for support confirmation before entering a position and to implement maximum risk management strategies to minimize potential losses.

ecoterra: A Sustainable Cryptocurrency Moving Towards $4 Million

As Cardano eyes the $1 price point this month, another green crypto, ecoterra, is creating a path for sustainable investments in the cryptocurrency space with its sights set on hitting the $4 million mark in its presale.

Want to take meaningful action on climate change? Join the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Buy $ECOTERRA and offset your emissions today⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#Presale #ReFi #EcoCrypto pic.twitter.com/ULnBzCCYI3 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 17, 2023

Visit ecoterra Now

Recycling Meets Rewards: The Emergence of ecoterra

The ecoterra ecosystem consists of three core components: an impact profile, a marketplace for recycled materials, and a marketplace for carbon offsets.

The Web3 app “recycle-2-earn” by ecoterra has gained significant attention as its presale recently surpassed $1.3 million in under three weeks.

With a minimum target of $2 million and a maximum of $6.7 million, ecoterra’s sale is steadily moving towards its soft cap.

Rewarding Sustainability with ecoterra’s “recycle-to-earn” Program

The platform’s unique “recycle-to-earn” program is the driving force behind ecoterra’s presale success.

What are ecoterra's UPS? Unique #R2E system compatible with RVMs globally

Comprehensive sustainable solutions for all kinds of businesses

Experienced team

Great partnership with Delhaize Join our #Presale now and start your recycling journey♻️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/2uSrodSlmG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 17, 2023

The ecoterra app will enable users to scan the barcodes of recyclable materials and receive rewards in the form of $ECOTERRA tokens.

ecoterra has formed partnerships and integrated products from major brands such as San Pellegrino, Vittel, Dr Pepper, Heineken, and the supermarket chain Dehaize (Lion) to increase its library of recyclable materials.

Building a Circular Economy with ecoterra’s Marketplaces

The ecoterra app will also feature two marketplaces that aim to foster a circular and low-carbon economy.

The first marketplace allows users to invest their $ECOTERRA tokens earned from recycling in carbon credits generated from green energy projects.

The second marketplace is a B2B platform for recycled materials, where companies can purchase materials using $ECOTERRA, other crypto, or fiat currency.

Transparency in Sustainability: ecoterra’s Impact Profiles

One of the biggest challenges in sustainability is transparency, which ecoterra aims to address through its impact profiles.

Impact profiles will provide consumers with a clear understanding of a company’s approach to sustainability, including the fraction of materials recycled through ecoterra and the amount invested in carbon offset credits.

This level of transparency will empowers consumers to make informed choices and supports companies that are effectively addressing sustainability.

From Waste to Wealth: ecoterra’s Global Partnerships

ecoterra is currently working to form partnerships with global companies such as Nestlé, which owns over 2,000 brands worldwide.

By tapping into the growing $63 billion global recycling industry, ecoterra aims to make recycling easier and more rewarding for consumers, companies, and investors.

With a focus on sustainability and a groundbreaking incentivization system, ecoterra is becoming a must-watch project in the ESG space.

Visit ecoterra Now

Related: