Cardano Price Prediction – Charli3 Oracle to Provide Catalyst for Jump to $1?

The crypto market charts have largely been seen in the green area in the past few days.

Cardano, the well-known Ethereum killer, is not left out and has enjoyed a solid jump. This is following the 2.59% surge of the coin over the last 24 hours.

It is a monumental phase for Cardano Community, following the integration of the oracle Charli3 into its Cardano blockchain network.

Will this move likely provide a catalyst for the ADA jump to $1?

Cardano Suggests a Possible run to $1

At press time, the Cardano ADA is trading at $0.38, seeing a 2.59% uptrend over the past 24 hours.

Although ADA recorded a 0.98% downtrend over the past 7 days, the asset has recorded promising uptrend movement.

Even as the crypto market has begun hitting major bullish tides, the ADA token has gone on to record a 22.61% jump in the last 30 days and a three-month hike of 40.64%.

In line with this positive market sentiment, ADA’s 50-day moving average (MA) technical indicator price of $0.355 shows that the bullish wave is well underway.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a 58.57 figure which is still under the underbought mark. This translates to ample opportunity for new investors to buy the asset as it rises with the broader crypto market.

Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) suggests a neutral movement from the charts and could easily flip from the current weak buy to an equally weak sell.

However, the future of the digital asset looks promising following Charli3’s incorporation into the Cardano blockchain network.

Strong fundamentals within a blockchain project have gone on to impact their token price in the long run.

Charli3, Chainlink Of Cardano; First Oracle Integration On Cardano.

The big news for the Cardano network is Charlie3 has become the first Oracle provider on the Ouroboros-powered blockchain.

Charli3 is a decentralized oracle network in the same fold as Chainlink. It is a blockchain service from the Liqwid firm.

Blockchain oracles serve as vital components of the emerging crypto landscape. Usually, most decentralized finance (DeFi) runs on smart contracts which cannot interact with the outside world.

An oracle solves the problem by getting access to vital data, translating it, and making it available on-chain to the smart contracts that need it.

Another important function of a good oracle is its ability to use data from multiple sources like forex, sporting results, as well as broader market trends to make decisions.

This ensures security and adequate protection of the consumer’s platform.

The announcement came early hours of April 6 when Charli3 took to its Twitter page to announce its first Oracle integration by Liqwid, a major defi project on Cardano.

INTEGRATION@liqwidfinance is Charli3's, and Cardano's, first Oracle integrator! championing the way to full #decentralization for the #CardanoCommunity

SHEN/USD and ADA/USD. more feeds to follow for Liqwid markets.https://t.co/Zb1jm8X6CB — Charli3 Oracles live FREE ADA/USD feeds (@Oraclecharli3) April 6, 2023

The Liqwid co-founder said in an article published on Medium: “Charli3 is Cardano’s first decentralized oracle infrastructure on the mainnet, working with the talented developers that built this protocol and seeing their clear vision for the evolution of Cardano DeFi has been insightful and super motivating!.”

Monthly On-Chain Growth Still On Course

Despite a slowing down of upgrade rollouts across the board, the Cardano network has continued to hit new heights month after month.

According to a recent Twitter post, the proof-of-stake (PoS) third-generation blockchain network has already clocked 64 million transactions in March 2023.

Following this trend, over 4 million new Cardano wallets have been added, with over 5,000 smart contracts Plutus scripts written in the process.

Not done with that, 8 million native tokens have been staked with 1.42 million delegated wallets assigned towards securing the PoS protocol. This points to new heights for the Cardano network.

