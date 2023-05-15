Cardano Price Prediction: Bulls Look to Fill Inverse Head-and-Shoulders Pattern

As the crypto market witnesses Bitcoin’s impressive comeback from a brief trip to $25,000, the momentum is spurring a rally across altcoins markets – with Cardano (ADA) set to lead the charge.

Following a week of turbulence, Bitcoin has reversed its fortunes, inspiring renewed enthusiasm among altcoin investors.

In this dynamic market scenario, Cardano’s price narrative is a testament to the strength of the altcoin market.

Having demonstrated strong resilience during Bitcoin’s momentary downturn, ADA’s subsequent rally could become remarkable.

Indeed, Cardano’s robust rebound on May 11 was merely the prelude to a bullish trend that’s now taking shape.

The strength of buying at lower levels signals a bullish market sentiment for ADA, setting the stage for a potential upward trajectory – as a surge of volume floods into the Cardano ecosystem.

While ETH had to“PAUSE”, #Cardano OVERTOOK #BTC & #ETH in transaction VOLUMEOver 21m transactions PROCESSEDSUCCESSFULLY completed 95k transactions in the last 24HR✅& finally, #Cardano defi app transactions SOARED to 250K last epoch WITHOUT NEEDING A PAUSE~Silence The Noise pic.twitter.com/5RKdSToYWQ — Marcosantiago (@marcosantiagoNY) May 13, 2023

As we delve into a more detailed price analysis for Cardano, it’s essential to recognize the coin’s position in this market-wide resurgence.

With Bitcoin paving the way for a bullish trend, a fuelled-up Cardano’s could very well see huge growth in the coming days.

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis

With Bitcoin’s bounce boosting markets this morning, Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.37 (a 24 hour change of +0.13) on the tail-end of a +6% recovery from lower trendline support.

Now poised to push up, ADA faces an immediate ceiling of resistance around $0.38 from the MA20.

However, with steadfast footing from a convergence of the MA200 and lower trendline in ADA’s support zone just above $0.35 – things are looking up.

The encouraging structure receives a further vote of confidence from an oversold signal on the RSI – which is sat reassuringly at 44.

However, despite the bounce off the MA200 the MACD remains cautiously bearish at -0.0013.

As for technical structure – an emerging inverse head-and-shoulders pattern could be the biggest greenlight available for upside price moves.

This leaves ADA hanging in the balance, as defiant upwards rally structure fights to break free of resistance that has plagued price action since April 20.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

With Bitcoin seemingly set to catalyse explosive price movements for major altcoins, the emerging bullish technical structure could see the resumption of ADA’s 2023 rally.

Solid footing from the MA200 provides confidence to an uptick for ADA, and this leaves Cardano bulls targeting $0.45 (a potential +21.51% move) on the upside.

Downside risk is minimal following the impressive defence of lower trendline support.

In the event that ADA faces rejection from the ceiling of resistance at the MA20 (around $0.38), ADA could tumble back to $0.355 (a possible -4.13% fall).

This leaves Cardano with an extremely attractive Risk: Reward ratio of 4.97 – almost 5x reward vs risk.

With chart structure looking this good, ADA bulls could be on parade very soon.

