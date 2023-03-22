Cardano Price Prediction – ADA Takes Off as NFT and dApps Show Traction, $1 Incoming?

It’s Wednesday March 22, and Cardano (ADA) is once again on the climb as ADA fights to continue upside momentum following a bullish recovery bounce.

This comes as the creators of Djed, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin built on the Cardano (ADA) network, have announced plans to make it available on other blockchains, such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

In a recent video, COTI CEO Shahaf Bar-Geffen explained that Djed’s stability during market turbulence is attributed to its decentralisation, overcollateralization, and verifiability.

This has piqued the interest of other blockchain communities, leading to COTI’s decision to expand Djed’s presence on additional chains, bolstering decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystems with a reliable stablecoin option.

"Djed will be on other chains as well. Obviously on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain just to name a few…because defi ecosystems need a stablecoin that is stable and reliable.@shahafbg $Djed $Shen $Ada $Coti @COTInetwork pic.twitter.com/eS8j3bxHNJ — Djed (@DjedStablecoin) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Cardano has launched another critical upgrade to its network amid the cryptocurrency market’s resilience in the face of widespread financial crises.

Cardano Node version 1.35.6 focuses on P2P support, delivering dynamic P2P functionality and increased network resilience.

Launched on the main net, the update supports both legacy topology and P2P without the need for development network protocols when EnableP2P is set to ‘true’. This recent development highlights Cardano’s commitment to improving its platform and adapting to the ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape.

Surge of Activity in Cardano Ecosystem

Amid the project news, there has been a surge of interest and volume into the Cardano ecosystem over the past week.

dApp volume has seen a significant uptick, with ADA-based Wingriders DEX seeing a +94.37% increase in Unique Active Wallets (UAWs) in the past 24 hours.

Another popular Cardano DEX – Minswap – has seen a +28% increase in UAWs in the past 24 hours.

The surge of activity has driven impressive TVL growth – with Cardano’s ecosystem TVL now at $133m (a 24hr gain of +10.04%) – this can be attributed to big volume on Minswap, Wingriders, Indigo (CDP) and the Djed stablecoin.

NFT markets aren’t missing out on the flood of volume either – with ADA NFT trading volume up +42% in the past 24 hours.

This can be attributed to two main collections, together comprising more than 50% of trading volume.

The first is the Bored Ape Cardano Club (accounting for 24.58% of volume in the past 24 hours).

And the second collection making waves is Her Monsters – Main Monster Militia (23.18% of trading volume in the past 24 hours).

What an awesome minting experience by @her_monsters. Can’t wait to get into their next phase of staking and collecting rent for the apartments. Had been waiting for this mint since months…..#CNFT #CNFTCommunity #CNFTCollection pic.twitter.com/KiWyBbAXqT — Girish Gopinath ☀️ (@gopgirish) March 20, 2023

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis

Over the past 48 hours, Cardano (ADA) has hammered up +6% to return to testing of key resistance at $0.40.

The upside swing saw ADA critically reclaim much-need support levels above both the 20 Day and 200 Day MA.

Cardano is now trading at a current price of $0.36 (a 24hr move of -0.51%).

Source.

This follows a slow start for 2023 for Charles Hoskinson’s brainchild. Cardano saw the beginnings of a recovery rally back in January, but with little independent project news struggled to gain significant momentum.

As market sentiment gravitated away from the crypto recovery to more exciting narratives around AI and Chinese-coins, ADA price action gave way to a dreaded rounded-top pattern (-27.5%) that seemed to spell disaster for technical structure.

However, on Sunday March 12, Cardano once again found legs with a +21% recovery bounce.

This brings ADA’s Year-to-Date gains to an impressive +53%, with a monthly gain of +4%.

Looking at the RSI indicator, it is sat undecided at 57 – a sign of minor bearish divergence – as the RSI has heated up very quickly with the leg-up over the past week.

With only trace signs of an RSI cool-off this could suggest a needed period of consolidation before the next push up.

The MACD confirms this sentiment, reading very minor bullish divergence at 0.0059 – this of course reflecting the resumption of posturing above the 20 and 200 day MAs.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

With technical structure showing no red flags, Cardano seems set to see a continue upside pressure on key resistance at $0.40.

On the upside, Cardano could see a short time-frame (STF) move up to $0.52 (+40%).

Yet downside risk isn’t insignificant, with an STF risk of tumbling back down to $0.25 (-32%).

Source.

This leaves Cardano with a Risk: Reward structure of 1.22 – a good entry with encouraging technical structure that suggests another leg-up could be on the cards after a period of consolidation.

