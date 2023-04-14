Cardano Price Leaps 11% But New Eco Coin Surges to $800,000 – Stage 1 Sold Out

TradingView

Cardano, considered an “eco coin” by many, has seen its price jump by 11% for the past week as Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade fuels a general recovery in the market. This bullish trend has not only bolstered Cardano but also Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Solana, as they have all enjoyed significant gains recently.

In light of these favorable market conditions, it’s worth taking a closer look at Cardano’s technical analysis to better understand the factors driving its current price trajectory and to gauge the potential for future growth.

#Cardano Game Changer: #Cardano continues to DOMINATE the DeFi market with a 15.61% INCREASE over the past monthnow #Cardano is adding NEW Certification levels for contracts, bringing high assurance DApps on #Cardano Other chains are on notice, As #Cardano RAISES THE BAR pic.twitter.com/czYMMFd3YN — Marcosantiago (@marcosantiagoNY) April 10, 2023

Cardano Price Prediction and Technical Analysis

Cardano’s upward trend remains steady, with its 20-day EMA ($0.3904), 50-day EMA ($0.3733), and 100-day EMA ($0.3650) indicating a positive market sentiment, with shorter-term averages above the longer-term ones.

Despite this bullish outlook, Cardano’s RSI is hovering around 70.02, which suggests it may be overbought, and as such, subject to a short-term price pullback in the near future.

Meanwhile, its MACD histogram value has decreased slightly from the previous day’s value of 0.0034 to 0.0027 today, indicating a reduction in bullish momentum.

Cardano’s trading volume has surged by 66.22% in the past 24 hours, standing at $771,150,790, according to CoinMarketCap. This surge in trading activity highlights the growing interest in Cardano, which could lead to further price appreciation.

Yesterday, the crypto’s price increased by 5.04%, closing at $0.4251. Today, the bullish trend continued, with the cryptocurrency hitting an intraday high of $0.4440. However, there has been considerable selling pressure, leading to Cardano’s current price of $0.4281, with only a 0.71% increase so far today.

Regarding support and resistance levels, Cardano’s immediate resistance can be found at the extended Fibonacci 1.414 level of $0.4446, with potential support at the $0.42 price level.

While Cardano continues to exhibit a promising trajectory in the market, a new green crypto called ecoterra is making waves, raising $800,000 in its crypto presale and concluding stage 1 in just 2 weeks. But what is it about this eco coin that has investors flocking to the presale?

Going Green for Profit: What Makes ecoterra Stand Out?

As a fresh addition to the crypto scene, ecoterra is rapidly gaining traction due to its unique eco-friendly proposition. This blockchain-based project is designed to reduce waste and foster sustainability, with the potential to disrupt a recycling market expected to be worth over $400 billion by 2030. As investors become more environmentally conscious, ecoterra’s crypto presale has quickly reached the end of its first presale stage.

Ecoterra’s Recycle-to-Earn model offers users a novel way for users to earn rewards in the form of $ECOTERRA tokens by recycling materials and products. With a forthcoming app, users will be able to scan barcodes and receive tokens, creating an incentive for recycling. This innovative approach distinguishes ecoterra from other eco coins, making it an enticing option for those looking to invest in green crypto projects.

An Eco Coin Marketplace for a Cleaner Future: Carbon Offset and Recycled Materials

Ecoterra’s platform extends beyond the Recycle-to-Earn model, with plans to develop a carbon offset marketplace and a recycled materials marketplace. Users will be able to purchase verified carbon offsets directly from the app, and companies will have access to a comprehensive platform to buy recycled products and materials. These features further cement Ecoterra’s position as a trailblazer in the eco coin domain.

Transparency is key in the world of eco coins, and ecoterra delivers. Users will have access to an impact profile that allows them to track their progress in real-time and see how their recycling efforts contribute to the fight against climate change. For companies, this feature serves as a way to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and build trust with their audience.

Ecoterra’s remarkable growth in such a short time is an indicator of its potential. As the eco coin is in a cooldown period until stage 2, investors have the chance to participate before the price inevitably increases even further. With each successful stage of the crypto presale, the price of ecoterra will rise further.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in a greener future! Our $ECOTERRA #Presale is now LIVE. Join us and support our mission to reduce carbon footprints♻️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/BXp32hpotj — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 12, 2023

A Greener Path to Profit

As environmental concerns become increasingly important to investors, ecoterra’s eco coin status makes it an attractive option for those seeking to make a positive impact while earning profits. With a focus on reducing pollution and promoting sustainability, ecoterra presents a unique opportunity to invest in a project that aligns with both financial and environmental goals.

While Cardano and other cryptocurrencies continue to ride the wave of the current market recovery, ecoterra’s eco coin has carved out a niche in the green crypto space, attracting the attention of environmentally conscious investors. With a host of clever features, a strong crypto presale performance, and an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, ecoterra has emerged as a project with huge potential to provide real utility while making a difference.

As we wait for the 2nd stage of the crypto presale and the price of ecoterra rises, investors have time to consider whether they want to jump on the eco coin bandwagon as a promising alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Cardano, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

