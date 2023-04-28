Cancer Startup Raises $142 Million to Develop Ground-Breaking Radiopharmaceuticals

A pioneering cancer startup has successfully raised $142 million in funding to accelerate the development of its revolutionary radiopharmaceuticals. These cutting-edge treatments can potentially transform the landscape of cancer therapy, offering new hope to millions of patients worldwide.

In this update, we will explore the company’s ambitious goals, the science behind its innovative approach, and the impact this significant funding round could have on the future of cancer treatment.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Radiation has a long history of use in both medicine and imaging procedures for cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, research on radiopharmaceuticals, which release a radioactive chemical that kills cancer cells, has experienced a resurgence in recent years.

Abdera Therapeutics emerged from stealth with technology that improves the way antibodies deliver radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. A lead program with preclinical proof-of-concept data in small-cell lung cancer is on track to reach the clinic in 2024.https://t.co/1FdUEaHxv7 pic.twitter.com/0OrBEcajsM — ManhattanStCap (@ManhattanStCap) April 24, 2023

Major pharmaceutical corporations and biotech startups are working to make cancer treatments more effective against tumors and less harmful to healthy tissue. Similarly, Canadian researchers and scientists convened a few years ago to discuss potential improvements in radiopharmaceuticals.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based experts developed an idea they believed could set them apart in the rapidly growing radiopharmaceuticals industry. They founded a company, secured some initial funding, and then validated their approach in pre-clinical studies.

They established the biopharmaceutical startup Abdera Therapeutics, with locations in Menlo Park, California, and Vancouver, Canada. The company offers the ROVEr platform for antibody production.

Abdera Therapeutics: Pioneering the Future of Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Treatments

Abdera Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company led by CEO Lori Lyons-Williams, specializes in antibody engineering to create and develop innovative and precise radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment.

The company aims to develop potential medications using its Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr) technology for clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes to produce alpha or beta particles designed to kill cancer cells.

Furthermore, its primary initiative targets DLL3 for treating solid tumors such as small-cell lung cancer. Versant Ventures, one of the company’s investors, believes that Abdera can enhance the potential of radiation-emitting medications to treat a broader range of solid tumors while preventing the therapy from affecting healthy tissue.

Lori Lyons-Williams, CEO of Abdera Therapeutics, stated that radiopharmaceuticals have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. However, the challenge lies in precisely controlling radioisotope delivery to the tumor while safeguarding healthy tissue, a critical obstacle for this class of drugs.

The Company Launches with $142M in Funding

Abdera Therapeutics, a newly established cancer treatment startup, debuted on Thursday, April 20, with $142 million in Series A and Series B funding. The initial partners of Abdera, adMare BioInnovations, and AbCellera participated in the Series A funding round led by Versant Ventures and Amplitude Ventures. Northview Ventures also contributed.

New investors, including Viking Global Investors, Qiming Venture Partners USA, and RTW Investments, joined the previous investors in the Series B round led by venBio Partners.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its operations and research and development (R&D) activities, focusing on its primary initiative targeting DLL3 for small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Additionally, it aims to develop a broad range of radiopharmaceuticals, with some set to begin human clinical trials in 2024.

Setting Abdera Apart: The Unique Approach to Radiopharmaceuticals

Abdera Therapeutics seeks to differentiate itself in two ways.

First, the company creates a novel type of antibody that delivers radiation and dissolves more quickly than current antibodies. As a result, it reduces toxic effects on surrounding tissues. Furthermore, Abdera is using the platform to target several new areas.

Platforms are among this sector’s most attractive investments for biotech venture enterprises. They can produce multiple pharmaceuticals more rapidly and at a comparatively lower cost than spending a billion dollars developing a single treatment, hoping it reaches the market in ten years. They also benefit from not being reliant on a specific medication, the development of which may take up to a decade.

A platform like Abdera Therapeutics can develop numerous treatments using the same fundamental mechanisms. Ultimately, this is what makes it a favorite among the venture community.

