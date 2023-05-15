Can the $KAVA Pump Continue? These Altcoins Have More Upside Potential

KAVA, the cryptocurrency that powers layer-1 blockchain protocol Kava, has been rocketing in recent days.

The cryptocurrency was last changing hands around $1.02 per token, up an impressive 50% from earlier monthly lows under $0.67.

The cryptocurrency’s latest rally has powered it back to the north of its 200-Day Moving Average, as well as above a downtrend linking highs going all the way back to late last May.

Can the KAVA Pump Continue?

KAVA’s latest pump could represent an important long-term shift for the cryptocurrency’s fortunes, with the technical outlook now looking much more positive.

Bulls will now be eyeing a retest of earlier annual highs in the low-$1.20s, as well as a possible test of a key resistance area around $1.33.

Eventually, as the broader cryptocurrency bull market progresses in the coming years, KAVA could pump all the way back to its early 2021 highs around $9.0 per token.

That’s roughly 9x up from current levels.

That’s impressive gains for sure, but here are a few altcoins that analysts at Business 2 Community think could post even better gains in the near future.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance, a start-up that is building a ground-breaking web3 freelance recruitment and remote working metaverse platform, is currently conducting a viral presale which is being billed by analysts and observers as one of the best of 2023.

The start-up’s presale of its native $DLANCE crypto token is at a whopping $870,000 in just a few weeks, with the presale in its third stage.

Investors can currently secure each $DLANCE token for $0.033.

Over the course of the next four stages, the $DLANCE price will be gradually lifted to $0.048 ahead of a listing price across major crypto exchanges later this year of $0.055.

So investors who get in during stage 3 will be sat on paper gains of 66.6% by the time $DLANCE debuts on exchanges later this year.

DeeLance is building an innovative, crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that unites freelancers and employers and promises to transform remote working forever.

Think of DeeLance’s metaverse as a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space that is designed to empower both freelancers and employers with lower fees than existing major web2 freelance websites.

Given its impressive value proposition, its no wonder than many analysts are predicting that $DLANCE, which powers DeeLance’s web3 ecosystem, will explode in the coming quarters.

If you missed 100x on $PEPE don't worry, $DLANCE has the same hype ‍ The Biggest Buy Competition with 500k $DLANCE Reward, very impressive DeeLance Presale is live https://t.co/1eI7Jhh2qn Big influencers lined up, No tax, CMC Pre-listed, 5% Referral Reward &… pic.twitter.com/61h89JZ0Ju — PurpleDude (@purpledudenft) May 6, 2023

Visit DeeLance Here

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ, a crypto start-up that is building a revolutionary all-in-one web3 hub, is also conducting a viral crypto presale.

The start-up, which only launched its presale a few weeks ago, has already raised over $430,000 via the sale of the platform’s native $LPX crypto token.

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

The web3 start-up aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

According to Launchpad XYZ’s Whitepaper, the project will begin launching some of the main features of its platform in Q3 2023, including the Launchpad Feed, Token and NFT Directory, Metaverse Library and Gaming Hub.

If the platform experiences substantial user adoption, as many observers think it will, this could create significant demand for the platform’s native $LPX token.

Its no wonder then that popular crypto presale analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury and SmallCap DE are predicting big things for the token.

Given its maximum token supply of 1 billion, $LPX will launch across crypto exchanges later this year with a full diluted market cap of $70 million.

If the coin can reach a $10 billion market cap by 2025, as Launchpad XYZ have stated is one of their goals, that would mean gains of over 140x for $LPX from its listing price of $0.07.

For investors who get in now, that would mean gains of 280x.

How to Buy Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Ordinals (ORDI)

ORDI is the token that powers the Ordinals Protocol, a protocol that allows Bitcoin network operators to inscribe text, code and even small images directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain via each satoshi, thereby transforming the Bitcoin blockchain into a smart-chain whose potential uses goes well beyond just as a digital currency ledger.

ORDI is also the first BRC-20 token, a new standard of crypto token created to live directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, a bit like how ERC-20 tokens are issued on the Ethereum blockchain (like Shiba Inu or USDT).

ORDI last had a market cap of only just over $300 million.

But the crypto token is at the leading edge of a sea change in the way the Bitcoin blockchain is used and could easily become a multi-billion-dollar coin.

10, 20 or even 30x gains in the coming years should not be ruled out, depending on how the BRC-20 and Ordinals craze continues to develop on the Bitcoin blockchain.