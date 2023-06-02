Can SAUDIPEPE Still Come Back? These Meme Coins Have Much More Potential

The recent revival of the cryptocurrency market has presented investors with new opportunities to make significant gains, particularly for those opting for meme coins.

These coins have become increasingly popular among internet enthusiasts and investors alike.

One such meme coin that has gained significant attention is Saudi Pepe ($SAUDIPEPE), which has seen a tremendous surge in value.

However, the popularity of the meme coin has decreased, resulting in a significant drop in its daily trading volume from $12 million to just $1 million.

Despite this, there is still potential for $SAUDIPEPE to regain its popularity, as recent value shows it’s currently riding the market bull wave, gaining 23.14% in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, investors are diverting attention to these viral meme coins – Wall Street Memes ($WSM), AiDoge ($AI), and SpongeBob ($SPONGE).

These assets have recently shown impressive profit potential and are expected to generate returns that could exceed 10x their initial value.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

The $WSM token, born out of the Wall Street Memes movement, symbolizes the internet’s triumph over unregulated capitalism.

Currently in a red-hot presale, this digital asset presents a significant opportunity for generating potential returns.

Despite the presale only beginning on May 26, many investors have already taken advantage of the low prices to acquire $WSM tokens.

The response to the presale has been remarkable, with a fundraising total of over $2.8 million within a few days.

The $WSM token is currently in its seventh presale stage, priced at $0.0268. However, its price will increase by 2.0% to $0.0271 in the next stage and it will continue to increase with each stage.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

But what makes the $WSB one of the most exciting and demanded meme tokens right now?

The Wall Street Memes is the brilliant platform behind the successful sale of the “Wall St Bulls” non-fungible token (NFT) connection which sold out in less than 32 minutes upon launch.

Back at it again, traders and investors are gearing up for the highly anticipated price increase of $WSM.

The meme platform is set to drop a new Bitcoin Ordinals NFT collection on Magic Eden, a decentralized marketplace for peer-to-peer NFT trading.

There is no doubt that the high level of buzz surrounding the soon-coming collection will influence the presale of the $WSM token.

Additionally, Wall Street Memes is currently hosting a competition where five lucky participants will receive a generous $50,000 $WSM airdrop.

Given that meme coins often rely on their community and social media presence, $WSM has the potential to generate excitement and attract interest from investors and traders due to its robust and engaged community surrounding its project.

Analysts also believe that the substantial size of the Wall Street Memes community practically guarantees the listing of the $WSM token on top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges.

Such a development could serve as a significant bullish catalyst for $WSM, which can assist the token in its mission to achieve a market capitalization of over $1 billion.

Visit $WSM token

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge has created a groundbreaking platform that combines crypto and AI industries in a centralized hub.

By using blockchain technology and an AI-powered meme generator, members can create popular memes based on their text prompts.

This cutting-edge project has experienced significant success, having raised over $14.9 million during the presale phase. Participants in the presale can claim their tokens on June 19, 2023.

AiDoge uses machine-learning AI technology similar to ChatGPT and DALL-e. What sets it apart is its ability to generate contextually relevant memes, making it a unique platform in the world of memes and AI.

The meme platform accomplishes this by cross-referencing images and text, which allows it to explore and discover new realms of AI-powered creativity.

The platform has undergone extensive training using massive meme datasets and crypto news to ensure that it provides high-quality and up-to-date memes.

Creators who generate the most popular memes on AiDoge’s platform are rewarded with the $AI token.

This innovative approach provides meme creators with an avenue to earn income from their passion.

Thanks to AiDoge, the meme-to-earn (M2E) concept has become a tangible reality.

Additionally, the platform’s underlying blockchain technology safeguards users’ ownership rights over their content.

The AiDoge team firmly believes that the crypto community will embrace the platform’s adaptability and dynamic nature, especially within the popular domain of public wall feeds.

These feeds will amplify the virality and popularity of memes while accelerating the spread of ideas, and AiDoge is poised to thrive in this environment.

Buy $AI token

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE is an Ethereum-based decentralized meme cryptocurrency.

The meme coin has earned the nickname ‘Krabby Patty of all meme coins,’ taking inspiration from the renowned TV series ‘Spongebob Squarepants.

Although the $SPONGE token lacks an official team and roadmap, it remains a highly traded meme coin in the crypto market.

Despite being primarily used for entertainment, it is the most liquid among the new coins that emerged during the 2023 meme frenzy.

$SPONGE has caught the attention of investors with its impressive growth. The token experienced a significant surge of 434% within its first 24 hours after launching on the uniswap DEX for $0.00005844.

Crypto enthusiasts are actively discussing $SPONGE, comparing its success to that of Pepe coin, which has seen gains of 7,000%.

Although $SPONGE has achieved gains of up to 1,000% in its short existence, its current price sits at $0.000261, indicating a 3.28% downtrend in the last 24 hours.

Nonetheless, $SPONGE still maintains a 24-hour trading volume of $1.6 million and has a maximum supply of 40 million coins.

🧽 The $SPONGE season 1 airdrop is in full swing! 🚀 🧽 Earn points and get rewarded with $SPONGE by holding and trading it! 🌟🔄💰 🧽 The higher the volume, the greater the rewards! 📈🔥 🧽 Don’t miss it! 💪💯https://t.co/lzRhjW4oLL pic.twitter.com/hzuaSbhYF9 — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 23, 2023

The $SPONGE airdrop has begun, and token holders can participate by signing up.

As $SPONGE continues to rise in popularity, it will be interesting to see how this token navigates the meme coin market.

Buy $SPONGE Now

Related News