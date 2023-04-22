Can Crypto Prices Soar After Bank of America Says Real Asset Tokenization Will Drive Adoption?

According to a report issued by the Bank of America (BAC) last week seen by Business 2 Community, the tokenization of real-world assets is gaining momentum and the tokenized gold market has exceeding a value of $1 billion last month.

This feels like good news for cryptocurrencies which could soar following the news. In addition, the report published by BAC also mentioned that cryptocurrencies had soared by 47% year-to-date after falling by 64% in 2022, raising bullish expectations.

“Real-world applications are accelerating – Nasdaq custody application, tokenized gold reached $1bn+ in value, stablecoin dividend payments and a potential Amazon NFT marketplace.

“Despite the potentially restrictive regulatory frameworks ahead, we expect clear rules of the road for digital assets to provide a path to mainstream adoption,” the BAC report noted.

But why is real-asset tokenization such a win for crypto prices?

What is real-asset tokenization?

Essentially, tokenization is the conversion of assets into digital tokens on a blockchain. Overall, such tokens represent ownership of a factional share of the underlying asset, allowing for a more efficient and accessible transfer of ownership and enabling fractional ownership of assets that were previously difficult to divide.

“Tokenization refers to a process by which a piece of sensitive data is replaced by a surrogate value known as a token. The sensitive data still needs to be stored securely at a location for subsequent reference and requires strong protection around it.

“This is where blockchain technology can shine because of its decentralized and secure nature,” Michael Caspers, the CEO of Unity Network, told Business 2 Community.

In addition, the process of real-asset tokenization can enable increased liquidity, transparency and security for investors.

Why is tokenization important for cryptocurrencies?

Essentially, tokenization is important for cryptocurrencies since it allows for easy exchange of assets without costly intermediaries and promotes blockchain adoption, Aaron Rafferty, the CEO of StandardDAO noted.

“With blockchain it’s easier than ever for a real estate fund to provide and manage nearly unlimited shares of any asset class. Imagine a multi-family real estate property with hundreds of occupants, tokenized to create a digital real estate fund.

“By investing in the fund, thousands of people (even residents) can now own fractional shares, generating passive income from rental yields. This approach fosters growth and value accrual, similar to a company going public in an IPO, democratizing access to a previously exclusive asset class.”

In addition, tokenization helps cryptocurrencies expand beyond pure speculation or store of value but brings traditional financial assets onto blockchain networks, potentially increasing their efficiency and reducing costs.

So essentially, with BofA stating that real-asset tokenization will be a “key driver of digital asset adoption”, they are giving credibility to cryptocurrencies, hinting at bullish runs in the near future, so which assets are best for tokenization?

Which assets are the ripest for tokenization?

According to Emil Åkesson, the chairman of the board at CLC & Partners, tokenizable assets can be divided into two categories: consumer and enterprise.

From the business perspective, real-asset tokenization can either improve business processes to boot the bottom line or add value to the product offering to generate more revenue. Meanwhile on the consumer side examples like real estate, art and commodities are prime for tokenization.

“Fractional tokenization is often used here, allowing fractional ownership of high-cost assets and making investments more accessible to a wider range of investors.”

Can crypto prices soar?

Gabriella Kusz, the CEO of the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association, noted that even though the overall crypto market is currently undergoing a so-called “crypto winter”, “builders, celebrities and consumers are still charging full steam ahead when it comes to tokenization.” This means that so far, as talk around tokenization continues to build up, so could crypto prices.

StandardDAO’s Rafferty agreed with Kusz’s bullish remarks, adding that the tokenization of “trillion dollar asset classes is expected to drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies and increase the value of blockchains leveraged for tokenization and trading, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum”. This has the potential to attract more investors, fuelling further growth in the market and thus driving crypto prices higher.

In addition, the wider adoption of real-asset tokenization has the potential to draw a new array of users into the crypto industry.

“The wallet wars are in full swing, with players like Near, Cardano, and Polygon investing heavily in projects to help them reach one billion unique wallets first.

“They’re competing for the 90-plus per cent of the total addressable market not yet converted to web3 users,” CLC & Partners’ Åkesson added.

This overall means that through the tokenisation of real-world assets, the cryptocurrency industry gains the potential to reach a new array of users who were previously uninterested in it, which is also essentially why the Bank of America said that tokenization will drive adoption.

What are crypto prices suggesting now?

Crypto is correcting right now, following a winning year to date, with bitcoin surging by 64.8%. However, over the past 7 days, the bitcoin price fell by 10.5% from capping at $30,000 on 15 April down to $27,400 as of the time of writing (22 April). Meanwhile, the native token of the leading smart contract platform, Ethereum, surged by more than 55% year to date. In the past 7 days, the ether price fell by 11.8% from surging past $2,100 on 15 April, down to $1,800 as of 22 April.

Even so, tokenization still looks likely to develop as a key bullish theme for the nascent asset class. Ethereum is likely to attract a substantial chunk of the tokenization activity because of its position as the leading commercial chain in crypto. It does, however, have some nimble competitors, such as Solana (SOL) and Cordana (ADA). From real estate to gold, tokenization creates a use case for crypto that could potentially be worth hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars. But for now, it is still a work in progress.

Related crypto news: