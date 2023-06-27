Can Bitcoin SV Sustain Its 50% Rally? These Breakthrough Altcoins Have More Potential Either Way

Bitcoin SV ($BSV or Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision), a fork of Bitcoin, has pumped by 51.86% in the last seven days. This remarkable price increase is noteworthy considering $ BTC’s continuous price dip.

The new price climb of the token shows market optimism. However, experts believe the rally may be short-lived due to the absence of robust utility backing the token.

While uncertainties remain on $BSV’s future, some emerging altcoins like $WSM, $AAVE, $ECOTERRA, and $DLANCE have shown great potential to reward investors with high gains in the short term.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – Trendy Meme Coin With Transparent Team

Inspired by the GameStop debacle of 2021, $WSM is the native token of the Wall Street Memes crypto project.

The GameStop saga caught the world’s attention due to the standoff between retail investors backed by the WallStreetBets subreddit and institutional investors.

This event demonstrated the internet’s power in fostering a united community pursuing a shared objective.

The WallStreetBets phenomenon has expanded into various sectors, including the cryptocurrency space.

Within this emerging industry, the Wall Street standoff symbolizes a bold move and a celebration of the internet’s triumph over rampant capitalism.

This is reflected by the Wall Street Memes project, a full compilation of all financial memes.

The project combines the elements of internet culture, buzzing meme humor, and the growing financial sector.

By providing a humorous critique and satire of the traditional finance system, Wall Street Memes allows members to engage in crypto investments via the $WSM token.

The introduction of $WSM enables individuals in the WallStreetBets group and global meme coin enthusiasts to participate in speculative investments.

This is similar to those executed on the popular Wall Street but with a humorous and satirical twist.

What sets Wall Street Memes apart is its impressive track record. The project team was responsible for the successful launch of the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection on the Ethereum network, which sold out in less than 32 minutes.

The team has also replicated this success on the Bitcoin network with the Wall Street Bulls Ordinals NFT collection.

The meme coin project has already gained significant attention within the crypto community, with influential figures like Elon Musk engaging with it.

Additionally, Wall Street Memes has amassed a community of over 1 million subscribers, a testament to its growing popularity.

At press time, the $WSM token is in stage 19 of its presale, trading at $0.0304 per token. However, its price is expected to increase to $0.0307 in the next phase.

Since its launch on May 26, the meme sensation has generated a whopping $10.7 million from early investors, demonstrating its popularity in the crypto market.

Interested investors can purchase the next biggest meme token using ETH, USDT, or a bank card as a payment method.

Aave ($AAVE) – DeFi Asset With Exponential Price Gains

Another crypto asset that embeds great profit potential is the revolutionary $AAVE, the native token of Aave.

Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that seamlessly enables traders and investors to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies and real-world assets.

With the platform, crypto traders can always take advantage of every chance to lock into a market opportunity.

They can instantly lend assets without going through centralized intermediaries and pay little interest when they pay back on their loan.

The blockchain-powered lending capabilities of Aave are yet to impact the value of $AAVE. However, there’ve been positive market signs that indicate gradual growth.

At press time, the $AAVE token trades at $64.20. This is 90.37% below its all-time high of $666.86, recorded on May 18, 2021.

Despite the steep downtrend, $AAVE still boasts a staggering 24-hour trading volume of $132.3 million.

This is mainly because the DeFi token has taken a bullish movement, with over 25.85% growth recorded in the last seven days.

Could this be a sign of more to come?

Technical analysis of the $AAVE market indicates a 59% bullish sentiment. The token trades below the 200-day SMA of $70.35 but finds upper resistance above the 50-day SMA of $60.67.

$AAVE trades above the 3-day and 10-day EMA of $63.26 and $59.23, respectively, signalling a bullish market zone.

Its relative strength index (RSI) stands at 59.53, a large move from its previous 43.33 zone.

This indicates that $AAVE is moving to an overbought zone which could trigger further uptrend movements.

With a holistic marketing strategy, increased adoption, and partnerships with notable firms, such as HexTrust, the $AAVE token could soar to new heights.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA) – Green Asset With Financial Perks

$ECOTERRA ranks as the third breakthrough altcoin creating a splash today and worth considering for profitable investment.

With a mission to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability, the $ECOTERRA token emerges as a standout green initiative investment.

The main propeller for the market buzz and innovative concept of the $ECOTERRA token is its revolutionary platform, ecoterra.

#Technology plays a vital role in enhancing human life, and ecoterra recognises the power of #BlockchainTechnology in driving #Sustainable solutions for our planet Join us in our mission to create a greener future ✨https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#RecycleToEarn #Presale pic.twitter.com/AiuY6fvGIJ — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 26, 2023

This blockchain technology introduces a pioneering recycle-to-earn (R2E) model, allowing participants to recycle waste products and earn $ECOTERRA tokens as rewards.

Apart from earning crypto rewards for recycling waste products, the platform also integrates a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for individuals, recycling industries, and production companies.

This enables them to connect and trade waste materials in exchange for $ECOTERRA.

This integration facilitates affordable access to materials for manufacturers, generates commercial opportunities for sellers, and fosters heightened demand for the native asset.

⏰ ATTENTION: Presale Stage 8 will end soon! Only 2 DAYS LEFT to secure $ECOTERRA at the price of $0.00925 ✨ Don’t wait! The upcoming stage will be the FINAL one priced at $0.01 ⏳ Join the #Presale now and seize this golden opportunity https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/WDcXjoKlEC — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 26, 2023

Like the fast-selling $WSM tokens, $ECOTERRA is experiencing a successful presale with over $5.5 million raised so far.

The eco-friendly token is at stage eight of its presale and trades at $0.00925 per token.

Investors keen on impacting their environment and earning great benefits should consider the $ECOTERRA token.

DeeLance ($DLANCE) – The New Web3 King

Like other successful crypto assets, $DLANCE, the utility token of the DeeLance project, incorporates a powerful utility that addresses a specific need.

While ecoterra focuses on combating climate change, DeeLance aims to disrupt and revolutionize the lucrative $761.6 billion recruitment industry using a stack of Web3 features.

The innovative platform combines renowned Web3 tools, including non-fungible token (NFT) technology and the metaverse, to build a next-generation freelance hub.

With DeeLance, users can access a transparent and secure platform to interact, collaborate, and exchange services for commercial ventures.

As a blockchain-powered platform poised to dethrone existing traditional freelance marketplaces like Upwork, Fiverr, and LinkedIn, DeeLance integrates rich salient features.

Hello there, DeeLancers! ‍ Our project has been recognized by Crypto News! Check out the video! ✨ https://t.co/Nvzd984ye1 Raised already $1.44 Million in Presale! Join the presale stage 5 now!! ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Crypto #Presale #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/dodvSFyJAL — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 26, 2023

These features include instant payouts (in fiat and crypto), powerful artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that connects freelancers to employers and full ownership of work via NFT technology.

Other features include smart contracts-powered escrows to ensure payment is secure and transparent.

Hey DeeLancers! ⚡️ Unlock your path to success with DeeLance! Join the movement that's reshaping the professional landscape. Be among the first to own $DLANCE tokens, setting the stage for a prosperous career journey. Own your virtual office, hire talent, promote your work… pic.twitter.com/FDLQY0mwG0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 26, 2023

The platform’s metaverse enables members to rent virtual offices, host virtual meetings, conduct interviews, interact, advertise, and showcase their skills through digital portfolios.

All transactions within the metaverse are facilitated through $DLANCE. Currently in its fifth stage of the presale, $DLANCE has raised a whopping $1.44 million from investors.

At press time, Interested investors can purchase the surging Web3 token for $0.043.

