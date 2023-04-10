Burger King BiteCoin Catches Crypto Community Attention But What Does it Mean, if Anything?

Burger King, the American multinational fast-food chain for hamburgers, has once again caught the attention of crypto Twitter after teasing a new cryptocurrency dubbed BiteCoin. The restaurant’s UK subsidiary’s tweet, “brb I’m making BiteCoin” on Saturday, sparked excitement in the crypto community, particularly Dogecoin.

The flamed cheeseburger fast-food restaurant has in other recent tweets, been mentioning “doge” without giving out tangible information about when the meme coin may be accepted as a payment option.

Some Dogecoin community members believe Burger King may be preparing to accept the largest meme coin DOGE as payment for its meals but that’s highly speculative as no official statement has been issued by the company.

“Trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge,” Burger King said in one of the tweets.

Despite the excitement Burger King tweets are creating in the crypto community, some people fear a repeat of the “Grimacecoin” experience.

Early last year, Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, proclaimed on Twitter that he would consume a “Happy Meal” on television if the popular fast food chain McDonald’s began accepting Dogecoin as a payment method.

However, McDonald’s appeared to shy away from the proposition, responding with a tweet suggesting they would accept Dogecoin only if Tesla accepted “Grimacecoin” as payment.

Some Burger King franchises like the Paris branch accept Bitcoin using Instpower power bank rental machines. According to a report by Finbold, the machines are linked to digital payment services Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay.

“In Asia, these powerbanks are used widely, but in Europe, the market is only just beginning to embrace them. By having Alchemy Pay helping users to pay with crypto via Binance Pay, we are bringing cutting edge payment options to Europeans,” CEO of the European distributor, Yann Phu of Flash Development said regarding Instpower availability in Paris.

Despite this effort by Burger King to support crypto payments in some of its franchises, some crypto members are not amused, calling the move opportunistic. DogeTits, another crypto user accused Burger King of pumping and dumping crypto prices with no tangible substance to offer.

Here comes the pump and dump like we had with grimacecoin — DogeTits (@dogetits) April 8, 2023

Burger King BiteCoin – What Are The Odds?

Burger King’s dance with crypto and especially meme coins is not new. The company’s recent tweet “trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge” set the tone for Dogecoin’s rally last week.

Musk’s decision to temporarily change Twitter’s home button from the bluebird to a dog-theme logo helped sustained Dogecoin’s uptrend, reaching highs slightly above $0.1.

After giving back some of the gains accrued last week, DOGE is trading at $0.083 Monday. Dogecoin’s market cap exploded to $11.55 billion. It is currently the eighth-largest crypto in the market.

Burger King UK has not fulfilled its any of earlier hints about accepting DOGE as payment, leaving the crypto community eagerly anticipating whether the fast-food chain will launch its own native token BiteCoin.

Vision Eagle, a crypto user said via a tweet that “Bite Coin is the next SHIB,” expressing optimism for the potential token.

Still, some users like Gaurav K advised Burger King to consider buying Bitcoin (BTC) and avoid the “hard work in making bitecoin.”

For now, it remains unclear if the Burger franchise will accept Doge as payment or surprise everyone with the launch BiteCoin. The company has not issued any clarification or spoken officially about the matter.

